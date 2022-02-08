Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

How Swiss airports are preparing for a return to pre-pandemic tourism

How closely will 2022 summer come to pre-pandemic levels?

Published: 8 February 2022 17:02 CET
Commercial planes of Swiss airline and low cost airline EasyJet are seen parked due to flight interruption amid the COVID-19 outbreak.. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Commercial planes of Swiss airline and low cost airline EasyJet are seen parked due to flight interruption amid the COVID-19 outbreak.. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Swissport, which provides ground services at 285 airports in 45 countries, said Tuesday it plans to hire 17,000 staff on an anticipated pick-up in air travel as pandemic restrictions ease.

The increase in the number of staff providing passenger services such as check-in and gate assistance, as well as baggage-handling and aircraft services, will help its 850 client airlines scale up their operations and bring Swissport back to essentially its pre-pandemic number of employees.

“With the anticipated easing of pandemic restrictions in many countries, Swissport expects travel demand to rebound in the coming months, at the latest by the start of the summer holidays,” the company said in a statement. Swissport is considerably more optimistic than some industry bodies.

The UN’s civil aviation body, ICAO, said it expects air travel industry to remain considerably affected by the pandemic, with a drop in passengers of between 26 and 31 percent as international travel remains impacted by border restrictions.

Last year, Swissport handled 97 million passengers, a little over a third of the 2019 level, while the number of flights — at two million — was just under half of the 2019 level.

Swissport also said that its cargo service unit handled a record 5.1 million metric tonnes last year, an increase of 10 percent over pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel: Switzerland proposes end to Covid entry rules

The Swiss government’s proposal to end Covid measures includes the scrapping of the entry form and testing rules. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 2 February 2022 16:42 CET
A Swiss airlines plane takes off while another can be seen on the tarmac in Switzerland
Arriving in Switzerland is set to be easier under new rules being proposed by the Swiss government. Image: Pixabay.

The Swiss government on Wednesday afternoon announced the relaxation of some Covid measures, along with a plan to end most remaining measures by the start of March. 

The specific measures that have been relaxed – as well as the future plans – are laid out at the following link. 

READ MORE: Switzerland announces plans to relax all Covid measures

The Swiss government has also proposed further changes to travel rules, which will also be decided on by the cantons as part of the consultation process. 

This includes removing all Covid-related entry rules in place in the country. 

The requirement for people who are unvaccinated or not recovered from the virus to be tested on arrival would be dropped. 

The requirement to provide contact details in Switzerland’s entry form would also be dropped. 

Tourists would no longer need to get and show Covid certificates, as these would not be in use in Switzerland. If they remain in use, i.e. for larger events as laid out in path two above, then tourists would still be required to show certificates at these events. 

The Swiss government did however say that the overall Covid certificate would not be scrapped even if it was no longer required domestically as this may need to be shown abroad, i.e. for travel or entry to certain venues. 

The consultation is set to end on February 9th, with the changes to be put in place from February 17th onwards. 

Stay tuned to The Local for more information when it becomes available. 

Click here for the official government press release. 

SHOW COMMENTS