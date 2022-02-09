Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Switzerland rejects ban on Nazi symbols and salutes

Switzerland has pushed back against a campaign to ban Nazi symbols and salutes, saying the focus should be on prevention rather than punitive action.

Published: 9 February 2022 15:36 CET
A sign from a concentration camp which says 'work will set you free'
In January, a Dutch woman was fined and convicted for giving a Nazi salute underneath the 'work will set you free' sign at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Fabian Sommer / dpa / AFP

Switzerland’s Federal Council said on Wednesday that it would not act on a growing campaign to ban Nazi symbols and salutes. 

While acknowledging that the symbols can be “shocking and stressful” to some, the focus should be on preventing people using those symbols rather than criminalising their use. 

The Federal Council also reaffirmed the position of the Swiss Supreme Court, which held that objectionable and difficult views were protected by free speech, even if they were untenable for some people. 

In a statement, the Federal Council said “the public use of racist symbols without propaganda purposes can only indirectly affect human dignity and public peace” and therefore did not warrant a ban.

What is the legal position in Switzerland? 

Unlike in many other parts of Europe, the use of Nazi symbols such as swastikas and salutes, is not banned in Switzerland. 

Such actions are banned in Poland – where such symbols and salutes are deemed to be “spreading Nazi propaganda” – and much of Europe, including Germany and Austria. 

In Switzerland however such actions only receive legal sanction if they are deemed to be publicly promoting racist ideology.

What are people saying about the decision? 

Jewish groups have been critical of the decision, saying it was an opportunity for Switzerland to combat what they see as rising antisemitism and extremism here and abroad. 

Swiss Federation of Israelite Communities (SIG) said while the misuse of Nazi symbolism has been a consistent issue, the situation has become comparatively urgent in recent times. 

“Recently, however, especially in connection with Holocaust comparisons and the corona pandemic, we have reached a new peak,” a spokesperson told 20 Minutes. 

“We cannot understand why the Federal Council wants to be on the outside here”

Opponents to Covid measures have frequently made direct comparisons between the treatment of Jews and other minorities during the holocaust and restrictions such as the Covid certificate and other restrictions targeted at reducing the spread of the virus.

The SIG also said a focus on prevention was unlikely to be effective against extremists. 

“It would be naïve to believe that awareness training would help here.”

What happens now? 

While the Federal Council’s decision will stand for now, one avenue for advocates of a ban is to push for change via Swiss parliament. 

The SIG said the measure would win widespread support in Swiss parliament.

National Councilor Thomas Burgherr, from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, agrees. 

“There is zero tolerance for swastikas and such symbols – such tendencies must be nipped in the bud.”

Marianne Binder-Keller, from centrist party Die Mitte, also supported the move. 

Swiss parliament will next convene in spring at the earliest. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Case dropped against second Swiss man over Vienna attack ‘links’

Swiss prosecutors said Thursday they had dropped the case against a second Swiss man over alleged links to a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna due to a lack of evidence.

Published: 3 February 2022 19:16 CET
Armed police officers stand guard before the arrival of Austrian Chancellor Kurz and President of the European Council to pay respects to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria on November 9,2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Armed police officers stand guard before the arrival of Austrian Chancellor Kurz and President of the European Council to pay respects to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria on November 9,2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which last month decided to drop the case against one suspect, told AFP it had issued a discontinuation order in the case against a second man.

On November 2, 2020, convicted Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai killed four people in Vienna before being shot dead by police.

It was the first major attack in Austria in decades and the first blamed on a jihadist.

Two Swiss citizens who knew Fejzulai were arrested in the northeastern Swiss town of Winterthur just a day after the attack on suspicion they may have helped in its preparation.

‘How was it possible?’ Austrians left asking painful questions after Vienna terror shootings

The two, who were aged 18 and 24 at the time, were known to the police and were the targets of prior criminal cases over terror-linked offences.

The OAG acknowledged Thursday that no evidence had emerged that either man had participated in any way or had prior knowledge of the attack.

The older of the two men was meanwhile hit with a penalty in a separate case with no links to the Vienna file, the OAG said.

The penalty order, seen by Swiss media, indicated that he had been found guilty of violating Switzerland’s law banning Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and related organisations and of being in possession of “depictions of violence”.

According to the ATS news agency, an IS group video was found on his phone depicting people being executed and decapitated.

He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence, a fine of 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,100, 950 euros), and three years’ probation, ATS said.

ANALYSIS: Vienna terror attack was ‘only a matter of time’

In light of this penalty, he would not be compensated for the 176 days he spent behind bars after his arrest following the Vienna attack, it added.

The OAG said a separate case was still pending against the younger of the two men, also on suspicion he breached the Swiss law banning Al-Qaeda, IS and related organisations, and over “allegations of depictions of violence”. “The presumption of innocence applies,” it stressed.

SHOW COMMENTS