For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned ‘gay conversion therapy’
Banned in several other countries across the globe, so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ remains legal in Switzerland.
Published: 16 February 2022 11:20 CET
So-called 'gay conversion therapy' is still legal in Switzerland. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
REVEALED: The Swiss canton where you can be fined for not voting
Most Swiss people who cast their ballots in elections or referendums do so voluntarily. But in one canton, voting is compulsory.
Published: 15 February 2022 15:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments