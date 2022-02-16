Read news from:
SWISS REFERENDUM

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned ‘gay conversion therapy’

Banned in several other countries across the globe, so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ remains legal in Switzerland.

Published: 16 February 2022 11:20 CET
So-called 'gay conversion therapy' is still legal in Switzerland. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
In September 2021, almost two thirds of Swiss voters approved a proposal via referendum to allow same-sex marriage in Switzerland. 

The law will come into effect from mid-2022 onwards. 

Despite this, therapies to “cure” homosexuality remain legal across Switzerland. Similar therapies have been banned in neighbouring Germany and France in recent years. 

While actual instances of this therapy are relatively rare, there have been increasing calls for a ban in recent decades. 

Why is ‘gay conversion therapy’ still legal in Switzerland? 

The answer, as with many questions in Switzerland, comes down to the country’s federal-cantonal system along with conservative voices still maintaining a prominent role in society. 

While several cantons including Basel, Bern and Zurich have indicated a desire to stamp out the practice, bans are difficult at a cantonal level. 

Basel City has banned the practice, but authorities in Bern and Zurich believe that such bans can only take place at a federal level. 

There is also political opposition to change, particularly among the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which remains Switzerland’s largest and most popular political party. 

David Trachsel, President of the young SVP, said such therapies should remain legal as they were not mandatory and were only made available to those who sought help. 

“Anyone who wants help should be able to get it,” Trachsel told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes. 

Where such therapies were coerced, then Trachsel said bans and further consequences should be implemented. 

“If the person takes part in such therapy due to external pressure, then this must be prosecuted.”

Sarah Wyss, from the Social Democrats, said the therapies were outdated. 

“To describe homosexuality as ‘curable’ is catastrophic.”

Wyss’ National Council colleague, from the Green Liberal Party, agreed with Wyss. 

“I don’t understand what there is to heal. Nobody is treated because they prefer to eat apples than bananas.” 

She did however decline to advocate for a complete ban, saying such therapies should only be banned for minors. 

“Especially in the case of minors, problems with sexual orientation can actually only be attributed to social conflicts.”

Will these therapies be banned in the future? 

As yet, the legal validity of a canton-only ban has not been tested, although Bern and Zurich authorities believe a federal solution is needed. 

The most recent effort to ban the therapies for minors only took place in 2016 federally, although the Swiss Federal Council at the time said it saw “no possibility or need for action specifically aimed at protecting minors from therapies against homosexuality”.

Authorities in Basel City have launched an initiative to have the practice banned, which may result in a federal vote on the matter. 

According to the initiative, Basel City authorities want conversion therapy to be banned, those who practice it (i.e. therapists and preachers) to face bans and further consequences to be laid out for those who continue to practice it. 

Trachsel said he opposed this plan as it led to a blanket ban on all forms of therapy related to sexuality, which could lead to people being prosecuted despite helping those who asked for assistance. 

REVEALED: The Swiss canton where you can be fined for not voting

Most Swiss people who cast their ballots in elections or referendums do so voluntarily. But in one canton, voting is compulsory.

Published: 15 February 2022 15:58 CET
The Swiss vote at least four times a year — more often than citizens of any other country. In 25 out of 26 cantons, this activity, while strongly encouraged, is optional.

People can choose whether to cast their ballots or sit out the vote, depending on how interested they are in particular issues.

Typically, less than half of the eligible voters turn in their ballots — either by mail or in person. This low participation has often been attributed to ‘voter fatigue’, meaning that people become tired of having to weigh in on too many issues with such regular frequency.

But such a listless attitude is not acceptable in one Swiss canton: Schaffhausen. Any adult citizen who doesn’t cast a vote in regularly scheduled elections or referendums receives a fine.

This penalty used to be 3 francs for a missed vote, but in March 2014 the cantonal parliament doubled it to 6 francs.

This fine, more symbolic than truly punishing from a financial point of view, is intended to stir voter interest and participation. The strategy seems to have worked: turnout in Schaffhausen is consistently 15 to 20 percent higher than the Swiss average.

Best way to save 6 francs in Schaffhausen: vote. Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Even so, some experts are skeptical about this coerced political participation.

“It could happen that some of the voters vote without sufficient expertise”, Daniel Kübler, democracy researcher at the University of Zurich said in an interview with SRF public broadcaster soon after the Schaffhausen doubled the fine.

“Voter turnout is not just about quantity. It is also about the quality of political interest”, he added.

In fact, compulsion— and a threat of fine — doesn’t always sway Schaffhausen voters to head to the polls.

“Often I don’t have the time or just don’t feel like it”, hotel owner René Laville told SRF.

He conceded, however, that the fine was fair and he doesn’t mind paying it.

Compulsory voting was common in Switzerland in the 19th century but was abolished in the other 25 cantons by the 1970s.

It remains in force in about 30 countries in the world. In Europe, it is required in Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Liechtenstein, Greece and Cyprus.

How do authorities know who has voted, and who hasn’t?

Whether in Schaffhausen or elsewhere in Switzerland, citizens can vote in two ways.

One, and by far the most widely used method, is by mail.

Each eligible voter receives a ballot by post, along with a packet of information, detailing what the issues are, which parties are in favour or against, and what the Federal Council’s position is.

The ballot should be filled in and signed, and the return envelope contains a slip of paper with the voter’s name and address.

In case of in-person vote, each voter must show his or her identification, and their names are checked off the list.

