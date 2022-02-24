Read news from:
Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia’s invasion and the war impact your lives?

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory we'd like to hear from Ukrainians living around Europe as to how the crisis will impact your lives. Here's a short questionnaire.

Published: 24 February 2022 11:25 CET
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators display a EU flag during a demonstration in support to Ukraine at the Wenceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic on February 22, 2022. Photo: Michal Cizek / AFP

If you are a Ukrainian resident in Europe, especially in the countries covered by The Local, we’d like to hear from you. 

Your answers to the survey below may be used in a future article on The Local. 

 

Ukraine conflict: Will Switzerland impose sanctions on Russia?

The conflict on the Russian-Ukrainian border continues to escalate. How will Switzerland respond?

Published: 22 February 2022 18:30 CET
Updated: 23 February 2022 16:37 CET
Russia’s recognition of the ‘independence’ of two rebel-held Ukrainian regions and continued threats of invasion have led to a range of diplomatic repercussions. 

Germany has already paused the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced wide ranging sanctions to bring Russia into line. 

Switzerland, which is not a member of the European Union or NATO but maintains close ties with both, has been heavily critical of Russia’s actions, saying they are a “a blatant violation of international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

“Switzerland does not recognise the independence of these areas (Donetsk and Luhansk). They remain part of Ukrainian territory,” Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu told the media on Tuesday. 

Switzerland however indicated on Tuesday that any possible sanctions would be exercised in conjunction with the EU rather than unilaterally. 

‘Unilateral sanctions would not make much sense’

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said Switzerland would act in conjunction with the international community. 

“Unilateral sanctions would not make much sense for a small player like Switzerland,” said Leu on Tuesday. 

“Security in Europe affects us all. An armed conflict could mean refugees, but also disruptions to the economy.”

Leu said Switzerland would not automatically adopt EU sanctions but would make a decision when the nature of the sanctions became clearer. 

The Federal Council is set to make a decision on Wednesday regarding whether or not to adopt the measures proposed by the EU. 

“The EU and the US have said clearly that sanctions would be applied as soon as there was a military intervention. From when this applies is a question of political assessment.”

Leu reaffirmed that while it “had strong respect” for sanctions proposed by the US and the UK, “Switzerland is fundamentally concerned with the decisions of the EU.”

