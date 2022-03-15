Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport.
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport. Covid travel restrictions are to be scrapped from March 18. (Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP)

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

UKRAINE

Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

As part of sanctions that the Federal Council adopted on Monday, Russian citizens can no longer enter Switzerland and those already in the country must leave. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:22 CET
Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

Russian citizens present in Switzerland will have to leave the country when their tourist visa expires. On Monday, the Federal Council suspended a 2009 rule which allowed Russians to obtain short-term visas to visit Switzerland. 

This ruling extends only to Russian tourists and other visitors who need a visa to enter Switzerland; permanent residents with a B or C permit are not included in the sanctions and are thereby permitted to remain in Switzerland. 

Leaving Switzerland, however, is not as simple as it sounds because Russian planes can no longer land on Swiss soil, and vice-versa.

So how are Russians supposed to get home?

“The organisation of the return journey is the responsibility of the persons concerned; Switzerland does not provide any support in this regard”, Roland E. Fluekiger, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local.

As the European Union has the same sanctions in place, these tourists cannot simply fly to a EU country and reach Russia from there.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

“As far as we know, Russia can also be reached indirectly, for example via Istanbul. A return journey may also be possible by land”, Fluekiger said.

SWISS airlines announced a suspension of all Russia-bound flights until the end of March after the announcement was made. 

Prior to that, Swiss had flown from Zurich to Moscow five times per week, from Geneva to Moscow twice a week and from Geneva to St Petersburg once per week. 

The ban applies to commercial and private jets and the only exception to the ban is for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic flights. 

READ MORE: What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Switzerland?

By contrast, Ukrainian citizens have been able to come to Switzerland without a visa since 2017; the only requirement  was a biometric passport.

From February 28th, however, that rule has been waved and Ukrainians can now enter with any kind of valid passport. Ukrainians are also entitled to free travel within Switzerland on public transport towards their final destination

Banking problems

But not being able to fly home is not the only problem Russian tourists are facing right now: as their credit and debit cards issued by Russian banks no longer work in Switzerland or anywhere in the EU, they may have no access to money, unless they carry lots of cash.

As a result, Russian nationals in Switzerland are “desperately trying to free themselves from the ever-tightening vice of sanctions. They distance themselves as much as possible from their homeland”, according to a report in Tribune de Genève.

“Many wealthy Russians have multiple passports and have now requested to no longer be registered with the bank as Russian residents, but to be registered at another [EU] domicile”, the manager of one wealth management institution told the newspaper.

Banks, however, remain “very cautious”.

“Each of these residency transfers is reviewed by a compliance committee. People whose names are on the sanctions list have no chance of getting their money back. No bank wants to be censured for violating sanctions”, according to the report.

READ MORE: Swiss supermarkets begin boycott of Russian goods

SHOW COMMENTS