UKRAINE

Switzerland brands war in Ukraine ‘devastating madness’

Russia's war in Ukraine is driven by"devastating madness", and Switzerland is prepared to pay the price for defending freedom and democracy, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Saturday. 

Published: 19 March 2022 14:32 CET
Switzerland's President and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State on the sidelines of the US - Russia summit in Geneva, on January 21, 2022. - (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)

Switzerland has decided to impose the same sanctions on Russia as the European Union but Cassis insisted Switzerland’s neutrality was not at stake. 

However, he said Switzerland could not simply stand by in the “confrontation between democracy and barbarism”, and was prepared to take an economic hit.

“On February 24, the face of the world changed, and not in a good way. We must valiantly and tirelessly defend freedom and democracy. This has a price. A price that Switzerland is ready to assume”, he wrote in Le Temps newspaper. 

“This war is driven by a devastating madness which shatters all the principles and values of our civilisation.” 

While the there was no question of an economic crisis or a downturn for now, Cassis said the conflict would have an impact on the Swiss economy. 

He said the country would have to cope with “sustained and significant inflation and rising energy prices”, while the Swiss franc currency would remain a safe haven, which will hit exports. 

“There is no solution which, with a wave of a magic wand, would save Switzerland from the consequences resulting from the current situation”, he added. 

Cassis said Switzerland will not send military support to Ukraine but neutrality could not mean indifference. 

“Switzerland cannot tolerate this war without reacting,” he wrote. 

“Russia has massively violated the prohibition of the use of force, a principle anchored in international law. By remaining inactive, Switzerland would have played the game of the aggressor.” 

UKRAINE

Swiss slap sanctions on luxury exports to Russia

Switzerland on Friday adopted the EU'ss anctions on exporting luxury goods to Russia imposed over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, acknowledging that some Swiss companies could be badly hit.  

Published: 19 March 2022 09:56 CET
The European Union imposed a fourth wave of sanctions on Tuesday, which Switzerland said it would match.  

Switzerland is not in the EU and has a long-standing tradition of neutrality on matters of war, but nonetheless has been aligning itself with waves of EU sanctions imposed following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. 

 

The new measures “will come into force within the next few days”, the Swiss government said in a statement.  

“The ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland’s global exports of such goods. However, specific companies could be seriously affected,” Bern admitted.  

Watchmaking is the wealthy Alpine nation’s third-largest export sector, though far behind the giant pharmaceutical sector.  

Russia is the 17th-biggest export market for Swiss watch manufacturers, amounting to 260 million Swiss francs ($280 million, 250 million euros) last year, according to statistics from the watch industry federation, representing around one percent of total Swiss watch exports.

However, exports only give a partial indication of watch sales to wealthy luxury watch lovers, who often splash out during tourist trips to Switzerland.  

Rich Russians are among the chief watch enthusiasts, with President Vladimir Putin himself regularly seen wearing prestigious Swiss brands on his right wrist.  

Even before the sanctions, several major Swiss brands including Rolex had already halted their exports to Russia.  

Last week, the Swatch group, which owns of Tissot, Omega and Breguet, closed its stores in Russia, having already suspended its exports the week before.  

Luxury goods giant Richemont, owner of jewellery house Cartier and luxury watches such as IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, also suspended operations in Russia from March 3.  

The EU’s list of targeted products bans the export of champagne as well as cigars, perfumes, watches, jewellery, yachts and luxury sedan cars. 

