COVID-19

Why Swiss school students are pouring orange juice on their Covid tests

School students in Switzerland have been using acidic drinks such as juice and cola to manipulate Covid tests.

Published: 28 March 2022 15:14 CEST
Orange juice can be used to trick Covid tests. Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Unsplash
The acid in the juice tricks the test into showing a positive result. Due to the acidity, the second strip on the test is triggered, meaning that it displays as if it was a positive test. 

Pregnancy tests can also be triggered in the same way. 

Just two or three drops of the liquid are enough to produce a positive test, with cola and other soft drinks also effective. 

The students then show the positive test to their teachers or their parents in order to get days off school. 

According to Swiss news outlet Tages Anzeiger, knowledge of the trick has spread through social media sites like TikTok. 

The trick was reported as early as summer of 2021 in the UK, but teachers and parents have only been made aware of the trick relatively recently. 

Teachers however told Swiss media that although knowledge had spread of the trick, they were confident most students would not use it “as they want to come to school”. 

Switzerland currently has a Covid measure in place which requires people to isolate if they test positive for the virus, although this is set to be phased out on April 1st. 

Booster 2.0: Is Switzerland gearing up for a fourth Covid jab?

With Covid numbers on the rise and further reopenings planned for April, will Switzerland change tune and recommend a fourth vaccination?

Published: 23 March 2022 11:47 CET
As of late March 2022, Switzerland is recording 30,000 official Covid cases per day. While this represents some of the highest daily rates since the start of the pandemic, experts believe the actual number is likely much higher. 

Cantonal doctor Rudolf Hauri estimates 150,000 people in Switzerland are currently getting infected with Covid each day. 

The trend has put additional focus on the government’s booster policy. Unlike other countries such as Israel, Germany and the United States, Switzerland has still not recommended a fourth booster jab. 

Vaccination rates are currently low in Switzerland, with only around 1,000 jabs taking place per week. 

Around 70 percent of the population is currently vaccinated against Covid. 

‘Out of the question’

Christoph Berger, who heads up Switzerland’s Federal Vaccination Commission, reinforced that Switzerland’s main metric was hospitalisations, which were only increasing slightly. 

“A nationwide recommendation for another vaccination is therefore currently out of the question” Berger said. 

Berger also predicted “the extremely high number of infections… should not increase any further”. 

Berger said approximately 90 percent of the adult population has some form of immunity to the virus, whether from vaccination, a previous infection or a combination of both. 

Berger however noted that another jab may be necessary at the end of summer. 

“In addition, it is still uncertain whether at the end of summer a booster vaccination will be needed for certain people or for everyone.”

Being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the chance of spreading the virus, but does not eliminate it completely. 

Studies show that unvaccinated people are three times more contagious than those who are boosted or who have recently contracted and recovered from the virus. 

Higher spread can also be problematic due to the increased threat of mutation. 

The period of time in which vaccinated people are contagious is also shorter. 

