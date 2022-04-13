Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid rates are falling, more foreign workers needed and Roger Federer's Switzerland gets a new Hollywood companion.

Published: 13 April 2022 09:13 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Food labels may not list ingredients accurately. Photo bx Laura James / Pexels

The number of Covid cases in Switzerland is dropping

Even though no coronavirus restrictions have been in place in Switzerland since April 1st, the number of new infections is declining.

In its new weekly situation report on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicates that about 40,000 infections have been recorded in Switzerland since April 5th, which means that roughly 5,700 cases had been registered each day during the seven-day period.

This number is significantly lower than up to 30,000 daily cases recorded on some days in March.

There are also fewer Covid patients in Swiss ICUs — 89 on April 11th, down from about 140 just weeks ago.

Labels on foods sold in Switzerland could be misleading

A consumer association is French-speaking Switzerland (FRC) is warning that due to the shortage of certain common imports from Ukraine, replacement products are used to manufacture foods, without the change in composition being indicated on labels.

For instance, 45 percent of the sunflower oil consumed in Europe, which is used to manufacture a variety of foods,  comes from Ukraine. Some countries like France and Germany, from which Switzerland imports many foods, want to replace sunflower by rapeseed or palm oil, without modifying the labels

FRC also points out that Switzerland imports 60 percent of the feed consumed by livestock, and substitutions could contain  genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) without consumers being informed of the change.

Lack of workers hinders Switzerland’s economic growth

Switzerland’s economy has largely recovered from the pandemic, but the country is facing a different problem now: while plenty of jobs are available, there are not enough qualified people to fill them.

Currently there is a shortage of 85,000 specialists in all branches, a number which is expected to reach 365,000 in 2025.

Human resources agency Michael Page found in a recent survey that the hotel and catering industry is creating most new jobs, but there are not enough workers to be recruited for these positions.

One of the reasons for this scarcity is that opportunities for vocational training (apprenticeship) for jobs in this sector have decreased by more than 40 percent.  

READ MORE: What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

When Roger met Anne… magic happened

In 2021, Switzerland’s tourism body recruited tennis champ and national hero Roger Federer to make a promotional video with American actor Robert de Niro. The result was a witty clip that went viral:

In a new, just-released video, Federer teamed up with yet another Hollywood star, Anne Hathaway, to promote the “Grand Tour of Switzerland”.

You can see the funny clip here:

READ MORE: Switzerland’s ten most beautiful villages you have to visit

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 12 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Switzerland’s energy resources are depleted

Switzerland’s indigenous energy resources were only sufficient until today; from now on and until the end of the year, the country will subsist “on credit” — meaning it will rely only on the imported oil, gas and uranium.

According to Swiss Energy Foundation (SES), three-quarters of Switzerland’s energy is imported; which includes all petroleum products, natural gas and nuclear fuels.

To diminish its significant dependence on foreign energy sources, especially in view of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, SES is calling on the Federal Council to accelerate the development and production of alternative, renewable energy.

READ MORE: Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Switzerland will again be hit by a cloud of sand

Get ready to head to the car wash again: a new cloud of Sahara dust is heading toward Switzerland and is expected to cover the country in yellow-brown hue by the middle of this week.

However, the news is not all bleak and grimy: after the recent cold snap, the weather will improve, with sunshine and warmer, more seasonal temperatures forecast for the rest of the week, including the Easter weekend.

READ MORE: Reader question: Is Switzerland’s Sahara dust cloud dangerous?

Head of industry group: No salmonella lurking in Swiss chocolate

Last week Italian candy producer Ferrero had to withdraw about 40 of its products from sale across Europe due to salmonella. Among the products taken off the shelves are popular Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

The Association of Swiss Chocolate Manufacturers (Chocosuisse) wasted no time in announcing that chocolate produced in Switzerland doesn’t contain similar ‘surprises’.

“Such an incident is highly unlikely. I don’t remember a case like that from a Swiss manufacturer”, said Chocosuisse president Urs Furrer.

The reason, according to, Furrer, is that Swiss chocolate makers have very strict product safety standards, including rigorous control of all the raw materials such as cocoa.

READ MORE: Switzerland: What you need to know about the Ferrero product recall

Tourism sector continues to recover  

The Swiss tourism sector is expected to keep rebounding from the slowdown (and even total shutdown) it had experienced during the Covid pandemic, according to a new a Credit Suisse study.

The promising outlook is due to the easing of travel restrictions in Europe and the United States.

Credit Suisse’s analysis indicates that the number of Google searches for flights to Switzerland has reached  pre-pandemic levels, but it has also shown the reverse trend: the Swiss are interested in spending their summer vacations abroad.

Some events could, however, dampen travel. They include political uncertainly related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the effects of inflation, both of which might discourage non-European tourists from coming to Switzerland, the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS