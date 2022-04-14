Read news from:
Reader question: How long must I work in Switzerland to qualify for a pension?

If you are planning to retire in Switzerland, you may be wondering how long you need to work for to qualify for a pension. The answer depends on several factors.

Published: 14 April 2022 12:34 CEST
The amount of your Swiss pension depends on several factors. Photo: Pixabay

If you are employed in Switzerland, you know that the country has a three-pillar pension system — two of them are obligatory, while the third one optional.

The first pillar is the Old Age and Survivor’s Insurance (OASI), also known as AHV in German-speaking regions, and as AVS in French and Italian cantons. The second is the occupational pension (BVG / LPP), which includes the first pillar and is compulsory for employees who earn more than 21,300 francs per year.

Under this occupational pension, employee and employer each contribute half.

Together, the two pillars aim to achieve a total pension income of 50 to 70 percent of your earnings. How much income they will generate once you retire — the current age is 65 for men and 64 for women (the latter set to increase to 65) — depends on the duration of your employment in Switzerland, as well as your income and contributions to the social scheme.

A full pension — whatever amount that may be in your case — is based on average lifetime earnings and contributions to the OASI scheme. “Lifetime” in this particular context means you have been in full-time, continuous employment for 44 years if you are a man and 43 years if you are a woman.

Currently, the minimum first-pillar pension for a single person is 1,195 francs per month, and the maximum, 2,390 francs.

These calculations are based on full-time employment. If you work fewer hours, your OASI contributions (and ultimately your retirement income), will be reduced proportionally.

According to a government site, “to get a maximum pension, your average annual income will need to be at least around 86,040 francs”.

Two other factors can impact the amount of your pension — either up or downward.

One is that you haven’t worked and paid your OASI contributions for 44 years.

The other is if you stop working a year before you turn  65 / 64; in this case, your pension will be reduced by 6.8 percent, and by 13.6 percent if you retire two years early.

However, your pension will increase if you keep working beyond the statuary retirement  age.

What about foreign residents?

The two compulsory pillars of the pension scheme  — both in terms of OASI contributions and payouts after retirement — apply to anyone employed legally in Switzerland, regardless of nationality.

However, as many foreigners start working in Switzerland later than the Swiss, the amount of benefits they will receive after retirement will be proportionally lower.

You can calculate your pension here.

An important point to keep in mind is that you will keep receiving your Swiss pension even if you move out of Switzerland.

Reader question: Where do I still need to wear a mask in Switzerland?

Despite a much publicised end to mask rules on April 1st, masks are still required in some places. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 5 April 2022 10:54 CEST
Since shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic, wearing masks in public spaces has become standard across Switzerland and much of the globe. 

Masks had been compulsory in indoor public spaces in Switzerland since October 29th, 2020 until February 17th of this year, when the mask requirement was lifted except for public transport and health establishments.

And from April 1st, masks don’t have to be worn in any publicly-accessible places.

This doesn’t mean, however, that faces no longer have to be covered anywhere in Switzerland, under any circumstances. In fact, masks remain compulsory in certain places, such as hospitals and transport. 

In dropping the mask-wearing obligation from April 1st, the Federal Council specified that each canton is “free to impose stricter protective measures or to exempt certain institutions from the mask requirement. Individual establishments may still stipulate that visitors must wear a mask, for example in medical practices or hairdressing salons.”

And this is exactly what happened.

Cantons of Zurich, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Valais and Geneva still maintain the mask obligation in health institutions, such as hospitals and elderly care homes, for staff and visitors alike.

And you will likely find that most doctors’ practices and other medical venues where sick people tend to congregate will still have signs asking people to put on their masks.

What about travel?

Planes are under the ”public transportation” category as well, but they have different mask-wearing rules than local ground transportation like trains and buses.

That’s because airplanes travel internationally and have to comply with rules at their destinations.

For instance, though SWISS has been gradually lifting its mask-wearing requirement for passengers and crew members aboard its domestic flights, “facemasks will still need to be worn on flights for which this is required by the country of destination”, the airline said, adding that passengers will be advised of applicable regulations before their flight.

In what is now becoming an industry standard, the same mask policy is in place at other airlines flying to and from Switzerland, including SWISS’ sister company Edelweiss Air, and EasyJet.

The same also applies to international train travel, as well crossing the border(s) to neighbouring countries to shop; it’s best to check ahead of time what rules are in place, as they are bound to change quickly.

For example, a mask must still be worn on public transport in the neighbouring regions of Alsace, France and Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

In Italy, high grade FFP2masks continue to be required on all types of domestic public transport (both local and long-distance); enclosed cable cars and chair lifts, including at ski resorts; and at shows, screenings, events and competitions open to the public (whether indoors or outdoors).

In all other indoor public spaces, lower grade surgical (but not cloth) masks can be used from April 1st. 

Masks should also be worn in nightclubs and discos, but can be removed when someone is dancing.

And even though you may not be impacted by this particular regulation yourself, Swiss soldiers are still to wear an FFP2 mask in all indoor spaces.

