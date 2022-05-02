Five beautiful Swiss villages located less than an hour from Geneva

Just a few kilometres from the diplomatic capital of Switzerland, there are little gems to be discovered any time of year.
These five villages have been selected by “Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse” (The most beautiful Villages in Switzerland), an organisation which aims to protect and promote those villages and small towns that have a distinct architectural, landscape and historical beauty.
Whether you seek to discover them in just one day or combine them together, a pleasant journey awaits you!
Don’t live near Geneva? Check out the following links for more beautiful Swiss villages.
Five beautiful Swiss villages located less than an hour from Zurich
Six beautiful Swiss villages located near the Austrian border
Five beautiful Swiss villages located less than an hour from Basel
Dardagny (GE)
Not far from the chaotic city of Geneva lies this magnificent village with its rich history, reflected in its imposing castle. The surrounding nature invites you to rest and reflect.
Dardagny has a lot of charm: in addition to typical winegrowers’ architecture and a beautiful landscape, the village offers an exceptional quality of life, reflected in a strong community spirit, proud producers and a dynamic association system. Located in the heart of its vineyard, Dardagny is an enviable example of a small, rural, autonomous and attractive settlement.
Must see: The imposing castle, the lovely Malval chapel.
Bursins (VD)
The village lies gently sloping amidst extensive vineyards, while Lake Geneva and the surrounding peaks offer a romantic backdrop with postcard views.
Its romanesque church is a real gem.
Halfway between Geneva and Lausanne, the picturesque village of Bursins sits on a promontory in the Jura, overlooking an exceptional panorama where the vineyards seem to dip as far as the eye can see into the calm waters of the lake, with the Alps and the imposing Mont Blanc as a background.
Must see: The beautiful romanesque church and Château Rosey.
Romainmôtier (VD)
In the mysterious Vallon du Nozon lies this village with its romanesque monastery, one of the oldest in Switzerland, and its medieval houses such as the Prior’s House. Romainmôtier is not limited to its main jewel, the 10th-century abbey church, modelled on the church at Cluny.
The village is full of life and stories, beautifully presented thanks to the guided walk “Romainmôtier, the unsuspected”. The village is located in the Jura Vaudois Regional Nature Park, recognised as being of national importance since 2013.
Must see: The 10th century abbey church and the Prior’s house.
Saint-Saphorin (VD)
The Provençal soul of the village is evident in the thousand colours and fragrances that waft through its alleyways. A walk through the famous vineyards of Lavaux is a unique experience for the eye and the nose. You can enjoy an aperitif on the historic village square and yellow gold still flows from the old wine press.
A charming village where the traditions are alive and the fascination enduring. As a neighbour, Charlie Chaplin used to walk there with his family, hitting the pavement with his legendary cane and enjoying the Provençal air that prevails in the stone village.
Must see: The beautiful gothic church and the famous vineyards.
Moudon (VD)
The former capital of Vaud consists of two parts: the upper part with its “crumbling” houses, unique in Switzerland, and the lower part with stately buildings and the imposing Saint-Etienne church.
The high facades of the molasse rocks tower above the Broye, giving the upper town its typical medieval character. The town has two special attractions: the Vieux-Moudon Museum and the Eugène Burnand Museum.
Must see: The “crumbling” houses and the Saint-Etienne church.
All of these villages and many more feature in the Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse free app available in English for iOS and Android.
Member comments