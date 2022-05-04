For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
From better Covid situation to controversy over a 'bunker' house, this is what's happening in Switzerland right now.
Published: 4 May 2022 07:59 CEST
These kinds of displays could become rarer in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Higher consumer prices, threats against elected officials and other Swiss news with The Local's short roundup of the latest developments.
Published: 3 May 2022 07:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments