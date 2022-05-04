Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

From better Covid situation to controversy over a 'bunker' house, this is what's happening in Switzerland right now.

Published: 4 May 2022 07:59 CEST
These kinds of displays could become rarer in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

Covid numbers continue to drop

As weekly figures released on Tuesday by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicate, the downward trend is still continuing: 16, 606 new infections have been recorded in Switzerland since April 26th.

By comparison, 22,730 cases had been registered in Switzerland in a span of seven days in the preceding reporting period, between April 19th and 26th.

Covid-related ICU admissions remain stable, with 56 patients currently hospitalised in Switzerland, versus 69 last week.  

Since the beginning of April, when the remaining coronavirus restrictions had been lifted, FOPH no longer reports daily figures, resorting instead to situation reports issued once a week on Tuesdays.

And speaking of Covid… more medical employees are being trained

The pandemic had brought to the forefront the shortage of qualified health care workers in Switzerland. But the situation in patient care is better now: 10,434 people chose a career in nursing in 2021 — five percent more than the previous year.

This is the finding of a new study by OdASanté, an umbrella group for Switzerland’s health workers.

The organisation also said that besides greater number of nurses, more other health workers are also being trained, including medical device technologists, as well as professionals in surgical techniques and biomedical analysis, among other specialties.

The shortage of nurses was the focus of the referendum held on November 28th, 2021. The initiative, which was approved by the voters, called mainly for sufficient nursing staff to ensure the quality of patient care, as well as training of more caregivers to relieve the pressure on the health personnel and avoid burnouts and dropouts in the profession.

READ MORE: Referendum: Why are the Swiss voting on nursing conditions?

An initiative to ban fireworks is launched

On Tuesday the collection of signatures began for the popular initiative seeking to limit the use of fireworks. The committee behind this proposal includes organisations such the Swiss League Against Noise, the Swiss Cynological Society (“Swiss Dog”), Pro Natura, and others.

The group argues that firecrackers scare small children as well as domestic and farm animals. They also cause environmental and health concerns: each year, 300 tonnes of fine particles are released into the air, causing respiratory problems and fire hazards.

But rather than outlaw fireworks completely, the committee said they should be limited only to certain events — such as New Year’s Eve and August 1st — but not allowed for birthdays and other private occasions.

In order to bring this issue to the ballot box, the committee must collect 100,000 valid signatures in 18 months.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

‘Bunker’ house in Swiss village stirs controversy

The historic centre of Naters , in canton Valais, is lined with rustic chalets and other traditional housing— except for one structure: a modernistic home built from stark concrete. 

The structure is at odds with the other houses, inciting criticism from many of the commune’s 10,000 or so residents.

What is even more incomprehensible to the locals is that this private house is now set to win a prestigious architecture prize — the most important award of this kind in the German-speaking region.

Some in Naters say they are appalled because the concrete block— referred to by the townsfolk as a ‘bunker’ or ‘parking garage’— doesn’t seem to meet the regulations set for new constructions in the village, including materials, facade and colour.

Naters residents are not loving this house. Photo: Twitter Blick

For this reason many people have said they don’t understand how the council allowed such a structure to be erected in the first place, especially as other attempts at modernity had been rejected.

“Once we wanted to replace our roof with corrugated iron, but objections were raised and we weren’t allowed to do it. And now this,” said one resident, Chrigel Blumenthal.

Rumour has it that the owner of the concrete house is related to one of the local councillors, but the town denied that the kinship had any influence on the decision: “Anyone could have built this house here”, authorities said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Higher consumer prices, threats against elected officials and other Swiss news with The Local's short roundup of the latest developments.

Published: 3 May 2022 07:43 CEST
Prices are rising in Switzerland – but wages not so much

The war in Ukraine is impacting economy in general, as well as individual households.

A recent survey by the Economic Research Center (KOF) shows that living in Switzerland costs 2.4 percent more in March 2022 than it did during the same month the previous year. The inflation rate is not helping matters either — it is the highest since 2008. And is not about to stop increasing. 

Wages, however, are not growing correspondingly. KOF found that employers are planning to increase wages by only 1.6 percent for the next 12 months.

On the positive side, KOF reports an overall positive outlook for Switzerland’s economy.

Real estate – renting is now cheaper than buying

There have been ongoing debates in Switzerland over which option is more cost-effective for most people — buying a property or renting it.

The Local has also covered this subject:

Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper?

The answer depends on many factors, including mortgage rates and state of economy in general.

Right now, and for the first time in 13 years, it is more favourable to be a tenant than an owner, according to a new analysis of the local real estate market by Credit Suisse.

That’s because the total cost of owning a home when taking out or extending a mortgage exceeds the cost of renting a comparable home, Credit Suisse found.

Threats against elected officials reach new heights in Switzerland

The number of threats directed at elected officials as well as members of the Federal Council has increased significantly in 2021, according to the new annual report of the federal police (Fedpol).

A total of 1,215 cases have been reported, compared to 885 in 2020, and 246 in 2019.

“With the arrival of Covid, some people could no longer contain their anger at the measures imposed” Fedpol said.

For instance, Health Minister Alain Berset, who had been the most public ‘face’ of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, received death threats, and the head of Swiss Vaccination Commission Christoph Berger was recently kidnapped by a corona sceptic.

As Pascal Sciarini, professor of political science at University of Geneva told The Local in January, opposition to Covid measures “reached an unusually high degree of aggressiveness, with death threats against various politicians, which is definitely unusual and linked to the strong polarisation of attitudes fostered by the pandemic”.

READ MORE: ‘High degree of aggressiveness’: How Covid has changed Switzerland

New night-time job opportunity in Vaud and Valais: livestock watching

A series of wolf attacks against sheep and other farm animals have been reported in various cantons.

To keep this from happening, Vaud and Valais shepherds are training, in cooperation with the Organization for the Protection of Alpine Pastures (OPPAL), a number of civilian volunteers to watch over herds of livestock at night, when wolves are most likely to pounce.

This is a continuation of a project launched by OPPAL in 2021, when trained volunteers were taught  how to make wolf-scaring noises to keep predators at bay. 

There is no word on whether the volunteers are trained to spot a wolf in sheep’s clothing, though it seems an essential skill in this line of work.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

