Half-price Europe train tickets on offer in Interrail flash sale

If you fancy a trip through France, Spain, Italy, Germany or any of 33 European countries over the next year, Interrail is offering half price travel passes to celebrate 50 years of the special tickets.

Published: 6 May 2022 12:07 CEST
Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Interrail passes offer unlimited travel around Europe for one, two or three months and have traditionally been popular with young people setting off for a European adventure.

To celebrate 50 years since the pass was introduced, Interrail is now holding a flash sale, offering half-price tickets.

The sale is on now and continues until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tickets bought during the flash sale can be used any time in the next 11 months, giving travellers the option of a summer or winter break.

Although often thought-of as a ‘young person’ thing, there is in fact no age restrictions on Interrail tickets which give you access to 33 countries, including the UK.

The sale prices are;

1 month pass – €252

2 month pass – €274

3 month pass – €339

To find the offer, click here.

You can use an Interrail pass in; Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.

  Great deal, though it should be noted you have to be an EU citizen to get the pass and can only use it in your country of residence if you are leaving to another country or returning. Though obviously the latter part is easier to get around by reserving a seat on a leg for a different country and hopping off.

Switzerland to drop vaccine requirement for entry from Monday

More than two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, travel to Switzerland is set to return to normal from May 2nd.

Published: 22 April 2022 12:11 CEST
Updated: 2 May 2022 09:45 CEST
Despite winding back all Covid measures domestically on April 1st, Switzerland still required visitors from non-European countries to be vaccinated against Covid. 

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration said on Twitter late in late April that all remaining entry rules would be scrapped from Monday, May 2nd. 

What were the rules? 

Up until May 2nd, visitors from the EU/EFTA zone can enter Switzerland without needing to show a vaccination or a test. Those from outside the bloc however need to show either proof of vaccination or recovery, or fit into other exception categories, including being under 18. 

This created a somewhat contradictory situation where Switzerland has some of the most relaxed rules in Europe domestically, but a stricter entry framework than many of its neighbours. 

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

As a consequence, Swiss tourism authorities warned that travellers from outside Europe, particularly those from the United States, China, India and the United Kingdom, are taking their tourist dollars elsewhere. 

The Swiss Tourism Association STV submitted a formal request in March that the laws be changed, saying they had put Switzerland at a disadvantage. 

How do I know which rules apply?

One of the most important elements to consider with regard to Covid entry rules is that the country where you reside rather than your nationality is the most important aspect. 

Therefore, if you are an American living in France under the current rules, you can enter without showing proof of vaccination, as you are considered to be entering from France. 

With rules constantly changing and official sources sometimes slow to keep up, the best way to determine the rules which apply in your specific case is the Swiss government’s ‘Travelcheck’ website. 

This is available here. 

The site will ask you certain questions about your situation, although no personal details are required. 

You will then receive a tailored response with advice on your entry situation. 

An extensive set of FAQs is available on the Swiss government website here

