UKRAINE

US Commission accuses Switzerland of hiding Russian assets

A panel of US government and congressional members has strongly criticised Switzerland’s role in sanctioning Russia and accused the country of helping the Kremlin to keep its billions safe. The Swiss government has rejected the accusations.

Published: 7 May 2022 16:37 CEST
An image of the 1000 Swiss francs note on view during a press conference in 2019 in Zurich.
An image of the 1000 Swiss francs note on view during a press conference in 2019 in Zurich. Photo: Michele Limina/AFP

The US Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe – known as the Helsinki Commission – has strongly criticised Switzerland’s perceived role in hiding Russian assets.

It said that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and numerous oligarchs are using Switzerland to hide and protect their assets and that the close ties between Swiss and Russian authorities had exerted a corrupting influence on law enforcement personnel in Switzerland.

The commission also raised questions about the impact of Switzerland’s behaviour on US national security and whether the United States should reconsider its strategic bilateral relationship with Switzerland.

The Swiss government has so far frozen 7.5 billion francs in assets in connection with sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the Swiss Bankers Association estimates that Russians living abroad have total assets in Switzerland worth between 150 to 200 billion francs.

This discrepancy has provoked criticism against the government and accusations that it has not been resolute enough in tracking down Russian assets.

The Swiss government has denied the accusations made by the Helsinki Commission. A spokesperson for the Swiss government said Switzerland is implementing all European Union sanctions and “is in constant exchange with all relevant actors at home and abroad, including the US.”

Experts say one of the difficulties in identifying Russian assets is that many are hidden behind nested companies.

On the other hand, lawyers and trustees in Switzerland are subject to less stringent disclosure requirements than banks, offering a potential loophole to people who want to hide their assets.

UKRAINE

Switzerland preparing to host Zelensky’s first trip since invasion

Swiss officials are preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s first overseas trip since Russia invaded in late February, when he visits the southern canton of Ticino for a conference on Ukrainian security in July.

Published: 5 May 2022 09:14 CEST
Switzerland preparing to host Zelensky’s first trip since invasion

Zelensky has been invited to the event on July 4th and 5th in Lugano alongside several world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Swiss media reports the Ukrainian leader looks set to attend the conference, which would make it his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in late February. 

Swiss broadsheet Tages Anzeiger reported on Wednesday that Zelensky originally committed to attend the conference before the invasion, but Swiss authorities said in March the Ukrainian President’s attendance was “no longer imaginable”. 

Security services however said on Wednesday they are continuing to operate under the assumption Zelensky will attend the conference, which would be his first overseas visit. 

Zelensky spoke with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis on Saturday and Swiss authorities believe the Ukrainian President is still planning on attending, but has acknowledged he may cancel the visit at short notice depending on the situation in Ukraine. 

Zelensky has previously refused offers to leave Ukraine, saying he would remain in Kyiv as long as the invasion continued. 

What is the conference about?

Initially planned as a conference to discuss reform, organisers say it will now focus on security, fundraising and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. 

Security Director Norman Gobbi told the Tages Anzeiger “The reform conference has become a donor and reconstruction conference – with completely different dimensions in terms of security policy.”

Gobbi said the conference had grown in importance “especially since in addition to the Ukrainian representatives, heads of state such as Mario Draghi, Emmanuel Macron or Olaf Scholz are considering attending”. 

“For Lugano, for the canton of Tessin and for Switzerland it is an honour – but a considerable challenge – to host such a conference”. 

Switzerland has thrown its support behind Ukraine since the invasion, joining EU sanctions efforts despite domestic criticism that it amounts to an erosion of the country’s commitment to neutrality. 

Cassis has dismissed these concerns, saying “doing nothing in the face of an aggressor is not neutral”. 

Zelensky, who previously met Cassis in October 2021 before their April 30th meeting, has previously said he would consider a Swiss-style form of armed neutrality in order to bring the invasion to an end. 

The southern, Italian-speaking canton of Ticino has come under increasing scrutiny since Russia’s invasion, with speculation in Russian and Swiss media that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mistress, Alina Kabaeva, lives in Ticino, with several of Putin’s children. 

At least two of Putin’s children are believed to have been born in Lugano, with US government officials believing they have spent their time alongside their mother in a Lugano villa and in a luxury compound in the western canton of Geneva. 

Swiss officials have said publicly that Kabaeva has not been issued with a Swiss residency permit, giving rise to media speculation that she is living in the country illegally. 

Kabaeva, a former gymnast who won Olympic gold, made her first appearance since the invasion at a gymnastics event in Moscow in April, where she called upon Russia to support the war efforts. 

In her appearance, Kabaeva said “every family has a war story and we mustn’t forget it”, while linking the current invasion to the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War Two

