LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
How to dispose of unwanted furniture or whitegoods in Zurich legally
Got an unwanted mattress, fridge or sofa? Here’s how you can legally get it off your hands in Zurich.
Published: 12 May 2022 16:51 CEST
What should you do with old furniture in Zurich? Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash
SWISS REFERENDUM
Zurich to vote on improving naturalisation requirements
On Sunday, May 15th, Zurich voters will head to the polls to vote on making naturalisation easier for the estimated 350,000 foreigners who live there, along with three other canton-specific questions. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 12 May 2022 09:58 CEST
