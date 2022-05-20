Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GENEVA

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Flights to and from Geneva Airport were temporarily disrupted on Friday after a major fire broke out just beyond the perimeter fence, a spokesman for Switzerland's second-busiest airport told AFP.

Published: 20 May 2022 22:48 CEST
Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights
Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights File Photo : (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Black smoke could initially be seen spewing from a construction site intended to be a future centre for asylum seekers.

“Due to a fire at the edge of the runway, landings and take-offs have been suspended since 5:35pm (1535 GMT),” the airport said on Twitter.

“A reopening of the runway, for take-offs initially, is envisaged around 7:00pm (1700 GMT).”

Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat in the evening told AFP that the fire was “under control”, but staff needed to “secure the area and remove the debris”.

The fire was “outside the airport perimeter” and “creating a lot of smoke”, he said.

At around 1630 GMT, an AFP journalist noted that there were no visible flames or smoke. Firefighters continued to hose down the building, which is surrounded by scaffolding and tarpaulins.

Some inbound flights were diverted to Lyon and Basel.

Geneva is Switzerland’s second-busiest airport after Zurich. Wedged in on the edge of Swiss territory, the runway is next to the border with France.

In 2021, the airport welcomed more than 5.9 million passengers, down from the pre-pandemic level of nearly 18 million in 2019.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Russian oligarch applies for Swiss social assistance due to sanctions

A Russian oligarch in the Swiss canton of Geneva has applied for state social assistance after losing access to his bank accounts due to sanctions imposed after the war in Ukraine. Switzerland denied the application.

Published: 20 April 2022 12:29 CEST
Russian oligarch applies for Swiss social assistance due to sanctions

Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève reported on Wednesday that the oligarch, who has Swiss citizenship, complained he would soon be unable to buy his groceries at Swiss supermarket Migros due to the sanctions. 

The social welfare office in the canton of Geneva told the paper the application was rejected as oligarch had other assets, including real estate. Geneva is one of the world’s most expensive property markets. 

EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Switzerland

Social assistance is only made available to those who cannot afford to cover costs, rather than those who are experiencing liquidity issues as a result of international sanctions. 

The man is one of more than 1,000 individuals subject to sanctions in Switzerland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) said sanctioned assets or blocked accounts can be unfrozen in exceptional situations due to cases of hardship, although no such unfreezing has taken place in this case. 

“Each case is examined individually”, Seco told Swiss news outlet Watson. 

The sanctions, which were controversially imposed by neutral Switzerland in the days after the Russian invasion, do not only impact the mega rich in Switzerland. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Ordinary employees of Russian companies hit by sanctions have also had their wages frozen. 

Natalyia, an administrative assistant, told Watson she and many others had been indirectly impacted by the sanctions. 

“We are Swiss citizens and ordinary employees with ordinary wages, we have families and financial obligations,” Natalyia, who did not want to give her real name, told Watson. 

Companies hit by sanctions can similarly apply for hardship exemptions, Seco said, which are subject to approval in exceptional cases. 

SHOW COMMENTS