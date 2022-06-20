Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Water shortage could be looming ahead, and a move for a longer annual leave: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Water might have to be rationed soon, expert says. Image by 955169 from Pixabay

Heat wave may lead to water rationing

Very high temperatures and no rain fuel fears of impeding drought across Switzerland, according to hydrologist Massimiliano Zappa, who warns that Swiss rivers and streams “have a lower flow than the average of previous years”.

Water rationing could become inevitable, he said.

 “In Spain and southern Italy, for example, people know how to get by with little water, because they have been educated to meet their daily needs with less. But this is not part of Swiss mentality”, Zappa said.

Social Democrats push for five weeks of holidays

MP Baptiste Hurni submitted a parliamentary initiative seeking to force all employers to grant at least five weeks of paid annual vacation to their workers. Right now, only those under the age of 20 must have five weeks of annual leave; everyone else is entitled to four.

In 2012, a similar union proposal (for six weeks of holidays) was rejected by two-thirds of Swiss voters on the grounds that such a lengthy vacation would cost the economy billions of francs each year.

“We understand that the people did not want six weeks of vacation and that is why I propose this [five-week] compromise”, Hurni said, adding that “mentalities have changed in ten years. “The new generation often prefers to have more free time”.

Centre and right MPs already said they oppose Hurni’s motion.

Migros continues to sell alcohol online

Even though Switzerland’s largest supermarket chain Migros, announced on Thursday that all its subsidaries voted to remain alcohol-free, the retailer continues to sell beer and wine on the Internet.

It doesn’t sell alcoholic beverages under its own logo but under the Denner brand — a low-cost grocery chain that Migros purchased in 2019.

This “duplicity” doesn’t sit well with some elected officials, including right-wing MP Andrea Geissbühler who said Migros is tricking consumers; she is therefore calling for another vote — this time to decide whether the ban should be extended to online sales.  

But Migros spokesperson Marcel Schlatter pointed out that the vote applies only to physical shops, “so there’s no reason to change anything” about online sales.

Green deputies don’t want foreign tourists from far-away lands

Green MP Christophe Clivaz submitted a motion to the parliament asking that the federal subsidy for tourism no longer be used to attract tourists from the United States, China, and other places from outside Europe.

“It is contradictory to promote sustainable tourism and at the same time to encourage the arrival of distant visitors by plane”, he said, arguing that a Los Angeles to Geneva flight emits 3.1 tons of CO₂. Such a flight “corresponds to more than half of the average annual carbon footprint of a person living in Switzerland”, Clivaz said.

The official tourism body, Switzerland Tourism, replied that Switzerland should not be singled out, because the reduction of carbon footprint “must take place on a global scale”.

If tourists from distant countries bypassed Switzerland, that “would have no effect on CO₂ emissions but a very negative economic and social impact for Switzerland”, the tourism body said.

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From scorching weather to defining neutrality: find out what's going on in Switzerland on Friday with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 17 June 2022 07:28 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Scorching weather ahead

If you think the last few days have been extremely hot, the worst (or the best, depending on your preferences) is yet to come.

Starting today, a “heat peak” will hit Switzerland, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees in some regions.

The official meteorological service MeteoSwiss defines a heat wave as an average daily temperature of 25 degrees or more for at least three days in a row, which is classified as “Alert Level 3”.

 This is expected to happen in Switzerland from Saturday noon to Monday evening.

Screenshot MeteoSwiss

MPs seek to define Swiss neutrality

The Council of States has adopted a motion requesting an official clarification of the legal limits of Swiss neutrality.

The report should cover particularly the limits of neutrality law as related to arms deliveries, NATO membership and cooperation with this organisation, as well as sanctions against other nations.

“Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, questions about [Switzerland’s] neutrality have been raised”, said Swiss president Ignazio Cassis.

“Our neutrality is not a fixed construction. We must constantly adapt it to reality”, he added.

Switzerland second in the world in terms of competitiveness

The new World Competitiveness Ranking has placed Switzerland in the second place, just behind Denmark, for its competitiveness.

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne based its assessment on 333 criteria, such as economic performance, business efficiency, public finance, tax policy, and others.

While Switzerland slipped in ranking this year (it held the top position in 2021), the country is ranked number 1 in government efficiency and  overall infrastructure, including health and environment, as well as education.

EU publishes a list of banned airlines

On Thursday the European Commission has updated the list of air carriers which are subject to an operating ban or restrictions in the European Union, including in Switzerland.

Most of them are from Africa, Asia and South America, with several Russian airlines also included on the list.

The Swiss Travel Federation (FSV) said that if an agency books a flight with one of the airlines appearing on list at the request of the customer, the client must complete and sign the liability exemption form.

