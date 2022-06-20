For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Water shortage could be looming ahead, and a move for a longer annual leave: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 20 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Water might have to be rationed soon, expert says. Image by 955169 from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From scorching weather to defining neutrality: find out what's going on in Switzerland on Friday with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 17 June 2022 07:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments