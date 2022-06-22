Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Summer chaos at airports, Swiss "trust index", and other news in our daily roundup.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:21 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The Swiss find their police (here, in Geneva) most trustworthy of all institutions..Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP

Swiss airports brace for hectic summer

As airports across Europe have been experiencing travel chaos, Switzerland’s airports are also beginning to see a similar pattern.

 “The situation has worsened this year because there is a shortage of staff at handling companies at airports. Not all check-ins are open and some luggage cannot be cleared”, said Andreas Wittmer, head of the Aviation Competence Center at the University of St. Gallen.

At Zurich airport, “there are already long queues now and the situation is likely to get worse in the next few weeks,” according to travel expert Andreas Wehrli.

Geneva’s airport also expects volumes during July and August to be almost at the pre-Covid (2019) capacity.

At all Swiss airports, “expect delays and cancellations, especially at the end of the day”, said, Jean-Marc Thévenaz, director of EasyJet Switzerland.

As for SWISS airline, it advises passengers to “arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure”.

READ MORE:  How airports across Europe have been hit by travel chaos
 

This who the Swiss trust most and least

The new Security 2022 study, carried out by by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies, both attached to the ETH Zurich, rated the degree of trust Swiss public has in their institutions and various sectors.

On a scale of one (lowest) to 10 (highest), these are the study’s findings:

  • Police (7.9)
  • Science (7.8)
  • Courts (7.6)
  • The Federal Council (7.3)
  • Economy (7)
  • Parliament (6.8)
  • Army (6.7)
  • Political parties (5.5)
  • Media (5.4)

Left vs right: who commits more crimes in Switzerland?

And speaking of studies, a recent one conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) sought to determine if there is a link between criminal behaviour and political party affiliation.

Researchers found that most offences are in the left corner: 19 percent of supporters of the Green Party and 14 percent of socialists have admitted to shoplifting, versus 10 percent of right-wing sympathisers.

How can this disparity be explained? Psychologist Allan Guggenbühl said that those leaning toward the left, especially young people, see shoplifting “as a revolt against capitalism”. 

Burning of transsexual statue in Swiss town sparks international outrage

During the annual German-speaking Sechseläuten festival, the town of Bassersdorf in canton Zurich burned a sculpture of a trans person — an act heavily criticised and denounced by the international press and the LGBT community.

Some Bassersdorf residents were offended as well. One, an 82-year-old man, filed a complaint with the Zurich Public Prosecutor against the municipal council, arguing that authorities “are obliged to act against discrimination, not to be part of it”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Cross-border agreement partly extended, why over a million people could get Covid in Switzerland this summer and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Cross-border agreement partly extended

The agreements concerning social security contributions and taxes of cross-border employees from France who are still working from home are set to expire on June 30th. Groups representing these workers have been calling on Bern and Paris to renew the arrangement.

The part of the accord that pertains to social security has now been extended until December 31st, 2022, according to an announcement from the Federal Social Insurance Office.

However, the agreement concerning taxation has not yet been prolonged, with the State Secretariat for International Finance saying that discussions in this matter between the two countries “are still ongoing”.

READ MORE: Swiss home-working agreement must be extended, demand cross border groups
 

Over a million people in Switzerland ‘could be infected with Covid’ this summer

While the new wave has not been expected to hit before fall or winter (as has been the case in 2021), health officials now say 15 percent of Swiss population — more than 1 million people — could catch the virus before then.

“More than 80,000 new contaminations per week” are expected in the next two months, according to Tanja Stadler, the former head of the Covid-19 Task Force — much more than during the past two summers.

At the moment, the Federal Office of Public Health reports 16,610 new cases in the past seven days.

There is, however, some positive news.

“The most recent data shows that 97 percent of the adult population in Switzerland has antibodies against Covid thanks to vaccinations and previous infections”, Stadler said.

Also, “in the long term, things will stabilise. But in the years to come, there will probably be waves in the summer too”.

One in five homeowners at risk of losing their home

As house prices are fall ingfor the first time in years, mortgages are getting more expensive, which means hundreds of thousands of people in Switzerland  risk losing their homes.

The reason: the Swiss National Bank recently increased the key rate from -0.75 to -0.25 percent, meaning that mortgage interest rates, which had already risen in recent months, could go up further.

As a result, “a lot of homeowners are going to have a problem”, real estate expert Donato Scognamiglio said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger.

READ MORE: What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Swiss city hires sheep to mow grass

As The Local recently reported, there is a shortage of qualified personnel in Switzerland to fill available positions.

But not in the Valais capital of Sion, which “hired” four sheep — Ada, Bella, Athéna and Victoire — to cut the grass in city parks.

“These animals will be used for the maintenance of certain plots”, municipal authorities announced.

This is a win-win situation for everyone concerned: the sheep will be fed, grass will be cut, and the noise of electric lawnmowers will be eliminated.

The city added that the four sheep “are very sociable”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS