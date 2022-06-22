For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Summer chaos at airports, Swiss "trust index", and other news in our daily roundup.
Published: 22 June 2022 08:21 CEST
The Swiss find their police (here, in Geneva) most trustworthy of all institutions..Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Cross-border agreement partly extended, why over a million people could get Covid in Switzerland this summer and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 08:33 CEST
