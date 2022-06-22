Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss airports brace for hectic summer

As airports across Europe have been experiencing travel chaos, Switzerland’s airports are also beginning to see a similar pattern.

“The situation has worsened this year because there is a shortage of staff at handling companies at airports. Not all check-ins are open and some luggage cannot be cleared”, said Andreas Wittmer, head of the Aviation Competence Center at the University of St. Gallen.

At Zurich airport, “there are already long queues now and the situation is likely to get worse in the next few weeks,” according to travel expert Andreas Wehrli.

Geneva’s airport also expects volumes during July and August to be almost at the pre-Covid (2019) capacity.

At all Swiss airports, “expect delays and cancellations, especially at the end of the day”, said, Jean-Marc Thévenaz, director of EasyJet Switzerland.

As for SWISS airline, it advises passengers to “arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure”.

This who the Swiss trust most and least

The new Security 2022 study, carried out by by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies, both attached to the ETH Zurich, rated the degree of trust Swiss public has in their institutions and various sectors.

On a scale of one (lowest) to 10 (highest), these are the study’s findings:

Police (7.9)

Science (7.8)

Courts (7.6)

The Federal Council (7.3)

Economy (7)

Parliament (6.8)

Army (6.7)

Political parties (5.5)

Media (5.4)

Left vs right: who commits more crimes in Switzerland?

And speaking of studies, a recent one conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) sought to determine if there is a link between criminal behaviour and political party affiliation.

Researchers found that most offences are in the left corner: 19 percent of supporters of the Green Party and 14 percent of socialists have admitted to shoplifting, versus 10 percent of right-wing sympathisers.

How can this disparity be explained? Psychologist Allan Guggenbühl said that those leaning toward the left, especially young people, see shoplifting “as a revolt against capitalism”.

Burning of transsexual statue in Swiss town sparks international outrage

During the annual German-speaking Sechseläuten festival, the town of Bassersdorf in canton Zurich burned a sculpture of a trans person — an act heavily criticised and denounced by the international press and the LGBT community.

Some Bassersdorf residents were offended as well. One, an 82-year-old man, filed a complaint with the Zurich Public Prosecutor against the municipal council, arguing that authorities “are obliged to act against discrimination, not to be part of it”.

