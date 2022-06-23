Read news from:
How Switzerland wants to improve regional train links

In its new strategy, Swiss government wants to focus on the development of its regional railway system. This is what it plans to do.

Published: 23 June 2022 12:02 CEST
Government will expand regional train network. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay

Switzerland has a dense rail network, with 5,200 km of tracks crisscrossing the small country width- and length-wise, as well as upwards to the Alpine peaks and under its tunnels.

The improvements to the system are deemed necessary in a country where public transport is widely used: according to official data, “the Swiss travel more by train than any other nation in the world, clocking up an average of 2,400 km per person every year”.

While the 44 InterCity (IC) trains, which connect the country’s major agglomerations, are still the backbone of the network, the government wants to focus on the development and expansion of the regional traffic, according to Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, who announced on Wednesday the “reorientation of strategy in the development of rail”.

“The goal is no longer to shorten the journey between Zurich and Bern by another five minutes, but to look at where there are most people who could use the train more,” she said.

“Future development stages will improve the rail offer primarily over short and medium distances”.

Concretely, this means increased regional traffic and the development of stations in the suburbs to accommodate more InterRegio (IR) and RegioExpress (RE) trains.

Unlike long-distance ICs, which mainly stop in cities, regional trains usually run on shorter routes and make more frequent stops at smaller, suburban locations.

For instance, while an IC train between Geneva and Lausanne makes two stops and runs 35 minutes, its RE counterpart on the same route stops at six stations and runs 48 minutes. This means more passengers can get on and off at smaller stations.

For this reason, “the Federal Council takes into account that the greatest potential for transfer [from car] to rail lies in the connections between the regional centers and the agglomerations. In concrete terms, this means increasing regional traffic, and developing stations in the suburbs », the Federal Department of Transport said in a press release, though it has not specified which regions will benefit the most from this project.

What else is the new strategy calling for to improve rail travel?

In a project to be gradually implemented over the next 28 years (which is why it is called RAIL-2050), the government is planning to use longer and double-decker trains, offer more frequent connections, and occasionally reduce journey times.

The latter will be “carried out mainly where rail is not competitive with road in terms of travel time », including on the Bern – Lausanne line.

The government is also planning to complete the development of over 28 km of double tracks in Lotschberg base tunnel between Ferden (Valais) and Mitholz (Bern).  

TRAVEL NEWS

Budget airline passengers in Europe face travel headaches as more strikes called

Passengers with Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff announced new walkouts on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 15:39 CEST
Updated: 23 June 2022 08:31 CEST
Trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have called for strikes this coming weekend, while easyJet’s operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month.

Damien Mourgues, a representative of the SNPNC trade union at Ryanair in France, said the airline doesn’t respect rest time laws and is calling for a raise for cabin crew still paid at the minimum wage.

Cabin crew will go on strike on Saturday and Sunday.

A strike on the weekend of June 12th and 13th already prompted the cancellation of about 40 Ryanair flights in France, or about a quarter of the total.

Ryanair’s low-cost rival easyJet also faces nine days of strikes on different days in July at the Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports. 

The provisional strike dates for easyJet are the weekends of July 1st-3rd, July 15th-17th, and July 29th-31st, as announced by the Spanish union USO. Approximately 450 staff members are involved.

The union said Tuesday that Spanish easyJet cabin crew, with a base pay of 950 euros per month, have the lowest wages of the airline’s European bases.

The strikes come as air travel has rebounded since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

But many airlines, which laid off staff during the pandemic, are having trouble rehiring enough workers and have been forced to cancel flights, including easyJet, which has been particularly hard hit by employee shortages.

On Monday, the European Transport Workers’ Federation called “on passengers not to blame the workers for the disasters in the airports, the cancelled flights, the long queues and longer time for check-ins, and lost luggage or delays caused by decades of corporate greed and a removal of decent jobs in the sector.”

The Federation said it expects “the chaos the aviation sector is currently facing will only grow over the summer as workers are pushed to the brink.”

Aviation sector ‘chaos’

In Spain, trade unions have urged Ryanair cabin crews to strike from June 24th to July 2nd to secure their “fundamental labour rights” and “decent workconditions for all staff”.

Ryanair staff in Portugal plan to go on strike from Friday to Sunday to protest work conditions, as are employees in Belgium.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been dismissive of the strikes.

“We operate two and half thousand flights every day,” he said earlier this month in Belgium.

“Most of those flights will continue to operate even if there is a strike in Spain by some Mickey Mouse union or if the Belgian cabin crew unions want to go on strike over here,” he added in a media conference.

In Italy, a 24-hour strike is set to hit Ryanair operations on Saturday with pilots and cabin crew calling for the airline to respect the minimum wages set for the sector under a national agreement. 

Aircraft technician strike grounds flights from Norway 

More than 50 departures out of Norway’s airports have been cancelled so far due to an aircraft technician strike.

Widerøe has cancelled 38 flights so far, while Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled five departures on Tuesday morning and announced a further 17 trips wouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement on pay isn’t reached.

Travellers are advised to contact the airline they are meant to be flying with directly if their flight is delayed or cancelled. You can check scheduled departures out of Norwegian airports here

Widerøe has urged travellers not to contact them unless their flight has been cancelled, disrupted, or they are unhappy with the alternative travel arrangements that have been offered to them.

“If you have not heard anything from us, then you can be sure that your trip is still planned and carried out and behave in the usual way when you go out and travel,” a press officer for the airline told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian said it was working to rebook customers whose flights had been cancelled. 

“Almost everyone has been offered to rebook to an alternative route, and then there is one flight where we are still working to solve it,” Esben Tuman, communications director for the airline, told newswire NTB.

