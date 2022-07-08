Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government group calls for more EU immigrants; SWISS airline could go on strike, and other news from Switzerland on Friday.

Published: 8 July 2022 07:59 CEST
Yodelling is one of Switzerland's official "living traditions". Photo by VALERIANO DI DOMENICO / AFP

Government: Immigration eases Swiss labour shortage

The free movement of people — the agreement Switzerland signed with the EU in 1999 —   remains “important to cover the demand for labour adapted to the needs of different economic sectors”, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

“Foreign recruitment has helped address shortages in the labour market and thus supported economic development”, according to SECO.

While SECO’s call for immigrant employees pertains to workforce from EU / EFTA nations, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer made a similar statement this week, recommending that Switzerland also takes in more immigrants from outside the European Union to fill some job vacancies, especially in research and IT.

READ MORE: How immigration in Switzerland benefits the country
 

SWISS airline employees could go on ‘spontaneous’ strike

As though flying during the holiday season were not problematic enough already, an airline strike could add further disruptions to summer travel in Switzerland.

According to Philipp Hadorn, president of the airline division of the Transport Union, “we are expecting a difficult summer”. He added that while “exhausted” SWISS employees have not yet called for a strike, as is the case in other countries, “spontaneous actions cannot be ruled out”.

READ MORE: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

Covid-19: Switzerland receives application to approve Novavax vaccines for adolescents

Drug regulatory agency Swissmedic is reviewing a request from Future Health Pharma GmbH, which represents Novavax in Switzerland, to allow the vaccine to be administered to adolescents aged 12 to 18. It also applied for authorisation for a new dosage recommendation for a booster dose for adults.

“Swissmedic is reviewing the application in an accelerated process without compromising on the scientific review. When a decision on the benefit/risk profile in this age group and on the booster dose will be possible depends on any necessary additional information on safety, efficacy and quality”, the agency said.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid) has been authorised in Switzerland for basic immunisation of people aged 18 years and over since April 12th, 2022.

READ MORE:  Switzerland approves first protein-based Covid vaccine
 

Switzerland to update its list of ‘living traditions’

The Federal Office of Culture (FOC) is updating its 10-year-old “List of living traditions in Switzerland”, and the population is invited to to contribute to it.

“The list currently includes 199 important forms of intangible cultural heritage. The focus in this update will be on the contribution of living traditions to sustainable development”, FOC announced on Thursday.

Among events already on the list are old customs such as Alpine pasture season, cow flighting, yodeling, and Basel Fasnacht, to name just a few, but also more unusual entries like Bikers’ meeting in Hauenstein and Number 11 in Solothurn.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Continuing inflation and high prices, and a call for more immigrants to boost local workforce: this and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 7 July 2022 08:25 CEST
No relief from inflation until spring

Inflation in Switzerland has risen from 2.6 percent in April to 3.4 percent in June, and it is expected to increase further in the foreseeable future, according to economists.

“We probably won’t see a clear easing on the price front before the spring”, said Jan-Egbert Sturm from KOF Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich.

Another Swiss economist, Klaus Wellershoff, is no less pessimistic. “We are going to see long-term inflation, higher than what we are used to”, he noted.

READ MORE : Inflation in Switzerland hits 3.4 percent for June

Finance Minister in favour of more immigrants

Despite being a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which is known for its anti-foreigner rhetoric, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is recommending that Switzerland takes in more immigrants from outside the European Union / EFTA to fill some job vacancies, especially in research and IT.

“I think we need to slightly increase the quotas for people from third countries,” he said. The current quota for non-EU employees is 8,500.

For Simon Wey, chief economist at the Swiss Employers’ Union, Maurer’s stance makes sense.

“In an often dry labour market, companies must have the possibility to recruit more staff from third countries as there are there are shortages of highly specialised personnel”, he pointed out.

However, before hiring workers from third countries, companies must prove that they can’t fill the vacancy with candidates from Switzerland, the EU or EFTA countries.

READ MORE : Working in Switzerland: Job market booms but filling vacancies is not easy

Geneva to pay France 343 million francs

This is the amount that the canton, which employs more than 90,000 workers from France, will pay the neighbouring French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain.

Cross-border commuters are taxed in Geneva and while most of this money remains in Switzerland, a portion is paid to the employees’ respective countries of residence or regional authorities in that country.

This money is intended to compensate for the public charges incurred by cross-border workers in their French municipalities. The funds are supposed to be used for infrastructure projects of regional importance, in particular those managing mobility on both sides of the border.

READ MORE : Switzerland and France further extend tax benefits for cross-border workers

Swiss property prices continue to rise

House and apartment prices continue to increase sharply, mostly due to “the extremely limited supply”, according to a new study by the Raiffeisen bank.

The biggest increase — 3.5 percent — is for apartments, while the price of single-family homes rose by 1.3 percent.

At a regional level, the highest prices prices (up by 12.8 percent) are in the French-speaking part of the country, followed by northwestern Switzerland (10.4 percent), the study found.

