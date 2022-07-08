Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government: Immigration eases Swiss labour shortage

The free movement of people — the agreement Switzerland signed with the EU in 1999 — remains “important to cover the demand for labour adapted to the needs of different economic sectors”, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

“Foreign recruitment has helped address shortages in the labour market and thus supported economic development”, according to SECO.

While SECO’s call for immigrant employees pertains to workforce from EU / EFTA nations, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer made a similar statement this week, recommending that Switzerland also takes in more immigrants from outside the European Union to fill some job vacancies, especially in research and IT.

SWISS airline employees could go on ‘spontaneous’ strike

As though flying during the holiday season were not problematic enough already, an airline strike could add further disruptions to summer travel in Switzerland.

According to Philipp Hadorn, president of the airline division of the Transport Union, “we are expecting a difficult summer”. He added that while “exhausted” SWISS employees have not yet called for a strike, as is the case in other countries, “spontaneous actions cannot be ruled out”.

Covid-19: Switzerland receives application to approve Novavax vaccines for adolescents

Drug regulatory agency Swissmedic is reviewing a request from Future Health Pharma GmbH, which represents Novavax in Switzerland, to allow the vaccine to be administered to adolescents aged 12 to 18. It also applied for authorisation for a new dosage recommendation for a booster dose for adults.

“Swissmedic is reviewing the application in an accelerated process without compromising on the scientific review. When a decision on the benefit/risk profile in this age group and on the booster dose will be possible depends on any necessary additional information on safety, efficacy and quality”, the agency said.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid) has been authorised in Switzerland for basic immunisation of people aged 18 years and over since April 12th, 2022.

Switzerland to update its list of ‘living traditions’

The Federal Office of Culture (FOC) is updating its 10-year-old “List of living traditions in Switzerland”, and the population is invited to to contribute to it.

“The list currently includes 199 important forms of intangible cultural heritage. The focus in this update will be on the contribution of living traditions to sustainable development”, FOC announced on Thursday.

Among events already on the list are old customs such as Alpine pasture season, cow flighting, yodeling, and Basel Fasnacht, to name just a few, but also more unusual entries like Bikers’ meeting in Hauenstein and Number 11 in Solothurn.

