Switzerland scraps one-franc home scheme after nobody signs up

A local council in the south of Switzerland has scrapped a scheme selling houses for ‘one franc’ after three years, with nobody signing up to buy one of the ‘rustico’ homes.

Published: 11 July 2022 12:32 CEST
A Swiss flag against a stone house somewhere in the Swiss mountains

The Ticino village of Gambarogno, which has been selling abandoned houses — the so-called “rustici” — for one franc since 2019, will no longer do so.

Swiss tabloid Blick reported on Saturday that despite significant interest in the project, nobody has signed up due to the poor condition of the properties, the lack of infrastructure, the remoteness of the homes and the prohibitive costs. 

While some are supplied with water, they are without electricity and gas and are located far from roads or public transport. 

“We saw on the satellite images what a bad state the rustici are in”, said Thomas Kappeler, head of the Federal Office for Spatial Development, adding that many the houses can no longer be rebuilt.

For the moment at least, the sale of these properties is blocked, and the issue will be brought before the Federal Court.

Local politician Pierluigi Vaerini told Blick he doubted whether the project would ever be restarted. 

“It takes a good 45 minutes of walking to get to the hamlet. Because there is no road to go up there”, Vaerini said. 

“The reconstruction of a single rustico quickly costs 200,000 francs, rebounds the retired policeman. Frankly, I wonder if we will get there.”

Too good to be true

Rebuilding the villages has been talked about since the 1970s, with an Italian-style ‘one-franc home’ plan seen as the possible solution. 

However, as The Local has reported previously, while many of the Italian homes were in the centre of towns and connected to electricity and transport infrastructure, the isolation of the stone houses in Gambarogno is prohibitive. 

A former buyer, who wanted to remain nameless, told Swiss media once they received the paperwork on the home, they saw how much work was needed – and how difficult it would be to carry it out. 

‘Impossible’: Why Switzerland’s one franc homes are too good to be true

“We were interested in a rustico in Gambarogno two years ago and received the documentation for the project,” she said. 

She said contrary to what the council claims, the huts do not have views of the lake, while none of them have access to electricity or running water. 

“They have neither roofs nor windows, nor electricity or running water,” while regulations prevent the installation of a solar system. 

“So getting electricity up there is simply impossible at the moment.”

“The problem with the water could only be solved with a lot of effort. But there is still no sewer system.

“You could only heat (the house) with wood. “

The buyer said that the homes needed too much work and were too remote for even the most enthusiastic handyman or woman. 

“The rustici are in fact nothing more than ruins”. 

“There is no parking space in the nearest village of Indemini, and you have to walk an hour from there. How is that supposed to work with the shopping or with the disposal of waste?”

Building materials “can only be transported by helicopter and that costs 400 francs an hour” she said. 

Are you interested in the one franc homes and have you tried to get in touch with Swiss authorities? We’d love to hear from you: [email protected]. 

Contact details for the Comune di Gambarogno can be found here. 

EXPLAINED: Why so many baby names are banned in Switzerland

These days, it’s not just celebrities who seem to have a penchant for ruining their child’s life by bestowing him or her with an odd moniker. In Switzerland however, there are several rules about what you can - and cannot - name your child.

Published: 5 July 2022 17:19 CEST
Whether its hanging out your washing on a Sunday or flushing your toilet after 10pm at night, Switzerland has several rules which can be surprising to foreigners. 

One such example is what you are allowed to name your kids.  

While from time to time, parents’ failed attempt to give their child a unique name might make the news, there are in fact an extensive variety of rules about which names can actually be chosen in Switzerland.

Sticklers for the law as they are, the Swiss have several rules controlling what baby names can be given. 

No names which will damage a child’s well-being

Although this appears incredibly difficult to define, there are several actual examples which have been rejected for breaching the well-being rule. 

In considering this, Swiss authorities will look at whether “the child will be exposed to ridicule because of its name.”

This includes ‘Grandma’, ‘Rose Heart’, ‘Prince Valiant’ and ‘Puhbert’. 

REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

They specifically prohibit giving your kid a name which will damage his or her “well-being”. Names aren’t allowed to be offensive either. 

Twins

Twins must not have names that are too similar to each other. 

The names must not be either spelt or pronounced in the same way. 

Swiss media gives the example of calling two boys “Philip” and “Philipe”. 

No villain names

Switzerland – or at least large parts of it – remain relatively religious, which is probably why choosing a bible villain name for your child is verboten. 

Newspaper Telebasel reports that the name Judas has already been rejected by Swiss registry offices – and will likely be rejected again. Satan, Cain and Lucifer are also banned. 

Boys are boys, girls are girls

Ever the traditionalists, Switzerland has tight gender rules for naming children. 

Specifically, a name must clearly indicate a person’s gender. 

Girls cannot be given a boy’s name and vice versa. 

If a name does not clearly indicate the person’s gender, then the child must be given a hyphenated double name or a second name to make this clear. 

Numbers or letters

In 2017, a Swiss court said ‘J’ was not appropriate as a middle name. 

The court held that allowing ‘J’ would be similar to letting people have a name made up of numbers – although ‘Jay’ a la Homer ‘Jay’ Simpson would presumably be fine. 

No place names

While the world might be debating how to cater to non-binary people who want to be identified as ‘their’, identifying as ‘there’ is a big no go in Switzerland. 

Place names for people are forbidden in Switzerland. 

This may not be interpreted incredibly strictly – Dakota Fanning and Brooklyn Beckham will be OK for now – but if you want to name your little boy ‘Matterhorn’ you may come across some resistance. 

READ MORE: How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?

No product names either

No matter how much you love a particular product, you will be prevented from honouring the brand by naming your child after it. 

That means Ovaltine, Rivella, Chanel or Ferrari are off the table. 

You’re also banned from naming your child after a plant or after an animal. 

What about foreign names? 

One major question – particularly among Local readers – is whether foreign names are banned. 

The main question is whether the name appears in the ‘Internationalen Handbuch der Vornamen’ – the International Handbook of First Names. 

This book – which does not appear to exist in English – expressly lists acceptable first names. 

If it appears in the book, it’s OK with Swiss authorities. 

Which names have actually been banned in Switzerland? 

Suissebook has listed several baby names which have been banned in Switzerland for breaking at least one of the rules listed above. 

In addition to all of those mentioned so far in this article, it includes Bierstubl (place name), Troublemaker (well-being), Mercedes (brand name) and Sputnik (not sure if that is a place or a thing, but either way it’s banned).

