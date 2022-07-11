For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Switzerland scraps one-franc home scheme after nobody signs up
A local council in the south of Switzerland has scrapped a scheme selling houses for ‘one franc’ after three years, with nobody signing up to buy one of the ‘rustico’ homes.
Published: 11 July 2022 12:32 CEST
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: Why so many baby names are banned in Switzerland
These days, it’s not just celebrities who seem to have a penchant for ruining their child’s life by bestowing him or her with an odd moniker. In Switzerland however, there are several rules about what you can - and cannot - name your child.
Published: 5 July 2022 17:19 CEST
