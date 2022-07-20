Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: How bad is the situation at Zurich Airport?

Zurich Airport has been hit by delays and lost luggage. Here’s how bad things are at the country’s biggest airport.

Published: 20 July 2022 11:18 CEST
Zurich Airport, Switzerland. Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash
Zurich Airport, Switzerland. Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash

In comparison to the last two summers, this year in Switzerland couldn’t be more different. 

While the impact of Covid saw the grounding of flights and a surge in the popularity of domestic travel, the world’s airports have roared back into life in 2022 – many to levels above the pandemic. 

As a result, airlines and airport authorities have struggled to keep up, with the consequence being cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage. 

The situation is particularly bad at Zurich Airport, which is Switzerland’s largest. 

Zurich Airport saw an increase of almost 250 percent compared to last year, while passenger levels are fast approaching the highs set before the pandemic. 

Half of all flights delayed

From the start of June until mid-July 2022, 46 percent percent of flights leaving from Zurich were delayed. 

Delays were for a variety of reasons, including operational, technical or weather-related conditions. 

Swiss Air, which operates the most services out of Zurich, reports that 48 percent of its flights have been delayed over the same period. 

There have also been significant delays on arrivals at Zurich Airport, many of which contribute to late departure times. 

Flight cancellations

While the majority of the delayed flights will leave at some point, there has been a low percentage of flights that have been cancelled outright. 

Since the start of June, 632 of a total of 25,030 flights have been cancelled (2.5 percent). 

250 pieces of lost luggage a day

Each day, 250 pieces of luggage are lost at Zurich Airport, as at July 20th, 2022. 

Swissport, the company responsible for handling luggage, admits it has been having problems due to the global flight chaos.

Currently, “about 80 luggage trolleys for local luggage and 60 trolleys for those in transit are affected by the backlog. We are talking about 1,700 suitcases”, said Swissport spokesperson Nathalie Berchtold.

Lost luggage items are kept for five days by Zurich Airport authorities, before they are handed over to the transporting airline. 

The airline then hands them over for auction after a minimum of three months from the date of unclaimed loss. 

What is the reason for the flight chaos? 

There are a variety of factors at play here, but the common denominator is the lingering impacts of the Covid pandemic. 

Due to Covid, airports around the world downsized their workforces and infrastructure.

Amid a sudden resurgence in travel demand, airports and airlines have struggled to get back to the necessary capacity. 

In Zurich, 500 new employees have been hired since December. 

“This is the largest recruitment process in the history of Swissport Zurich,” spokesperson Raphael Grundmann told SRF

Another major factor is simply the flow on effect of worldwide airport chaos. 

READ MORE: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Where a flight from one country is delayed, it means that plane’s next departure – and the departure of other flights from neighbouring gates – may be delayed. 

This is also an issue in terms of luggage. Wherever possible, airlines seek to fly lost luggage to its owners. Where large amounts of luggage is lost, this can create a back log which means more luggage doesn’t reach its owners. 

Also, airports rarely have the capacity to store large amounts of luggage, which means that sorting through which luggage should go where takes additional time – thereby contributing to further delays. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ZURICH

Swiss employers to reinstate working from home in winter in event of gas shortages

Just a few months after the Covid working-from-home requirement was scrapped, some Swiss companies have said they will reintroduce it to save money on heating.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:03 CEST
Swiss employers to reinstate working from home in winter in event of gas shortages

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having far reaching consequences, including a likely gas shortage this winter. 

The Association of Swiss Energy Companies states that the risk of a power shortage is “real and large”.

As a result, the Swiss government and Swiss companies are looking at ways they may be able to save money. 

Swiss companies to cut heat and ask employees to work from home

One option, as reported in the Swiss media, is to reduce heating costs in offices by asking employees to work from home. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reached out to several companies to ask for their plans in the instance of a gas shortage. 

Insurance giant Axa said the first step would be to lower temperatures in offices, before rearranging office space so that only certain areas were heated. 

The next step would be to ask employees to work from home. 

Swiss Post confirmed that asking employees to work from home would be the first step, should a gas shortage push heating costs up. 

‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

If gas shortages persist, cantons could put in place gas rationing systems, whereby industry groups would have to adhere to gas quotas. 

Private individuals and other institutions such as hospitals and schools would not be impacted by this rationing as they are given protected status. 

Industry associations have spoken out against the situation, saying they are experiencing unfair treatment. 

Zurich government councillor Patrick Neukom countered, saying that while he understood the frustrations of industry groups, they should take this time to push forward an energy transition away from Russian gas and towards renewables. 

Zurich residents asked to keep homes cooler in winter

While working from home might save companies money, it is likely to push the onus on workers – many of whom will be working in colder homes anyway. 

Gas crisis: Zurich residents urged to keep homes colder this winter

In order save electricity, the city’s government will call on households to lower the temperature from the usual 23 degrees to 20. 

“If all households were to implement this, it would make a difference overall,” said Martin Neukom, head of Zurich’s construction sector.

Other cantons are getting ready for the impending gas crisis as well, not ruling out countrywide restrictions on electricity consumption.

Lidl is developing emergency plan for blackouts, other retailers also ‘well prepared’

Due to the expected  gas shortage, Lidl Switzerland is setting up a worst-case-scenario contingency plans to be implemented in case of blackouts.

“We are observing developments in the energy sector very closely and are in the process of working out the necessary emergency plans”, the company spokesperson said, without disclosing further details.

Other large retail chains are devising plans  as well in case they are plunged into darkness.

“Basically, we feel well prepared. There is no reason to panic; even meticulous preparations for extreme scenarios do not mean that they will have to be implemented”, Migros spokesperson said.

Coop and Manor also have various contingency plans in place, they said, while at Aldi, “we are always following the current situation closely and evaluating it as part of our crisis management in order to adapt our existing emergency concepts if necessary”.

READ MORE: How is Switzerland preparing for power outages this winter?

How reliant is Switzerland on Russian gas?

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

 
SHOW COMMENTS