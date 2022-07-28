For members
ASSISTED SUICIDE
What do Switzerland’s new assisted suicide rules mean for foreigners?
Changes to the guidelines for assisted suicide in Switzerland are likely to have an outsized impact on foreigners. Here’s why.
Published: 28 July 2022 13:34 CEST
This picture taken on July 14, 2009 shows the building of the assisted suicide clinic, Dignitas in Pfaeffikon near Zurich. Photo: SEBASTIAN DERUNGS / AFP
ASSISTED SUICIDE
How were two healthy American sisters able to take their own lives in Switzerland?
An unresolved mystery is surrounding the death of two healthcare workers from the US state of Arizona who reportedly came to Switzerland for a vacation but never returned home. This is what the authorities say happened to them.
Published: 23 March 2022 12:04 CET
