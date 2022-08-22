For members
CLIMATE CRISIS
REVEALED: How Switzerland’s glaciers have halved in size since 1931
Swiss glaciers have shed half their volume since 1931, Swiss researchers said Monday, following the first reconstruction of the country's ice loss in the 20th century.
Published: 22 August 2022 15:05 CEST
A photograph taken on August 12, 2022 shows the dam of Gebidem above Brig at the bottom of the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments