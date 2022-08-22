For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
‘Switzerland works’: What Swiss nationals living abroad miss about home
Thousands of Swiss nationals move abroad each year but what do they think about their home country? And do they intend to move back? We asked some of them.
Published: 22 August 2022 15:38 CEST
What do Swiss nationals who move abroad miss about their home country? A Swiss Airlines aircraft taxis at Geneva International Airport in Switzerland on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
HEALTH INSURANCE
How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy
Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance is notoriously expensive, but you can lower the cost of premiums substantially by changing your company or coverage.
Published: 18 August 2022 14:59 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:08 CEST
