Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

‘Switzerland works’: What Swiss nationals living abroad miss about home

Thousands of Swiss nationals move abroad each year but what do they think about their home country? And do they intend to move back? We asked some of them.

Published: 22 August 2022 15:38 CEST
'Switzerland works': What Swiss nationals living abroad miss about home
What do Swiss nationals who move abroad miss about their home country? A Swiss Airlines aircraft taxis at Geneva International Airport in Switzerland on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)

Whether it’s love, better job opportunities, studies, or simply a desire for change, many Swiss dream of moving abroad.

As of the end of 2021, around 11 percent of the Swiss population had made that dream a reality.

But what do those Swiss nationals who move abroad think about the country they left? Do they have the same views of Switzerland as those foreign nationals who move to the country?

We asked five Swiss citizens how they feel about Switzerland from overseas.

‘Transport is not reliable like it is in Switzerland’

Germany’s acting scene pulled executive assistant turned actor Mark Harvey Mühlemann (pictured below) across the border in 2013 when he secured a spot at an acting school in Berlin.

“I went to Germany to boost my career and feel a bigger part of the acting world than was the case in Switzerland.”

Actor Mark Harvey Mühlemann

Mark says that he has since found new friends, built a whole new environment, and immersed himself in the film and theatre world – yet, he harbours a soft spot for Switzerland.

“Perhaps particularly in Berlin I live in a sort of bubble and many people here seem much more open to me. Conversely, a lot of things that appear outdated in Germany, work very well in Switzerland. Be it all the bureaucracy, offices being slower and public transport not being reliable like in Switzerland.”

‘I miss the sheer beauty of its towns and landscapes’

Eager to explore life outside of Switzerland, Antoine Belaieff (pictured below) left Geneva for Toronto just short of turning 20 years old in 1993.

“I was determined to live outside of Switzerland because studying at a Swiss university and working in Switzerland did not excite me. I also wanted to stay abroad longer and back then Switzerland had no agreements with the EU to allow that.”

Today, Antoine is the sole Canadian employee of a Swiss company and does work both in North America and Europe, interacting with people in Switzerland for hours each day.

Swiss-Canadian Antoine Belaieff

Antoine, who considers himself 100 percent Swiss and 100 percent Canadian, is unsure whether a move back to Switzerland is on the cards for him.

“On the plus side, I miss the sense of history and the sheer beauty of its towns and landscapes, the proximity to the rest of Europe and the public transport system. Oh, and Coop! What would hold me back is a hesitation to uproot myself later in life. And then there’s the heat! The climate is completely different than when I left.”

Still, he wishes that Canadians shared the Swiss environmental awareness and the latter’s more direct democracy.

‘In Switzerland I would never have been able to switch careers so easily’

In 2010, Evi Kuster (pictured below) travelled across Australia alongside her best friend when she locked eyes with her former partner in a pub in Alice Springs. Two years later, love made her move down under.

“In Switzerland, I did my apprenticeship at a toy store but when I moved to Australia, I got the opportunity to work in a pharmacy. The first few years I was a shop assistant but then worked my way up and became a dispense technician. In Switzerland, I never would have had the opportunity to switch career lanes so easily.”

Evi Kuster moved to Australia and changed careers

Despite the many advantages life in Australia has presented her with – a secluded property surrounded by wildlife being one of them – Evi admits that she misses life in the country she still calls home.

“I miss the four seasons and the smell each season brings, but also how easily accessible everything is.”

‘The UK fails to protect its culture as well as Switzerland’

Dual national Leo Calonder (pictured below) left Switzerland for the UK in 2015 and is currently a student at Bangor University in North Wales.

Leo, who is an aspiring journalist, says that moving abroad made him appreciate Switzerland’s community spirit, something he finds isn’t as strongly represented in the UK.

“Since moving to the UK I have realised that Switzerland is special in that in most towns and villages people take the time to get to know each other.”

Aspiring journalist Leo Calonder

“In terms of culture, although the UK has an incredibly fascinating and well-studied history, it unfortunately fails to protect its culture as well as Switzerland. Traditional Swiss cultures and identities, which vary from canton to canton, continue to thrive.”

Leo says that, despite the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, he foresees his immediate future in the UK, though he admits: “I pine for the alps, the food and the air quality.”

‘Switzerland has changed and I’m ambivalent about it’

Carina Cairns (pictured below) met her husband – a professional jazz musician from Scotland – in 1972 and following 28 successful years in Switzerland, the twosome was Edinburgh-bound in 2006.

“As the children had moved out, life in Edinburgh was a chance for me to pursue some exciting new hobbies. I passed my motorbike licence in November 2006 and joined many a fabulous tour all around Scotland alongside some pit stops in Switzerland.”

Carina Cairns started new hobbies in Scotland

Though she considers Switzerland her home, Carina has noticed just how much it’s changed in her absence.

“When we left, Switzerland had a population of around seven million. Now it is over 8.5 million. I can see that when I go home, and I am ambivalent about it. On the one hand, folks have opened up a bit more and you can hear every language under the sun. On the other hand, it brings a certain amount of disruption.”

In Scotland, Carina finds herself missing Swiss trades people. She values “the high standard of their work, their punctuality, and their set break times, which make it easy to deal with a house full of workmen.”

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance is notoriously expensive, but you can lower the cost of premiums substantially by changing your company or coverage.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:59 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:08 CEST
How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

The cost of health insurance premiums usually represents at least 7 percent of a typical household budget.

An adult spends nearly 4,600 francs a year on average on the mandatory basic coverage (KVG / LaMal) alone – covering only medical care, not dental. If any extra policies are taken out, the cost is even higher.

Not only that, but premiums have been rising practically each year, and look set to go up again in 2023, possibly by as much as 10 percent — the sharpest hike in 20 years.

READ MORE: Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it

Even though these costs are high and climbing, many people keep the same health insurance for years.

However, significant savings — to the tune of thousands of francs a year — could be made simply by switching carriers or plans, from the more expensive to the cheapest ones, according to a new study by the cost comparison site Comparis.

How much and where

The amount of the savings varies depending on policyholder’s place of residence, because rates are determined by cantons.

However, Comparis calculated that over a 10-year period, people living in Zurich could have saved 33,396 francs in premium costs and for those living in Bern this amount is 30,064.

Lausanne residents could cut their costs by 36,494 francs over 10 years, 31, 032 in Geneva, and 33,490 in Basel-City.

“With the strong premium increases expected this fall, the savings potential is even greater,” said Felix Schneuwly, health insurance expert at Comparis.

So how can you save money? Here are some of the ways:

Increase your deductible

In Switzerland, the deductible (franchise) ranges from 300 to 2,500 francs – this represents the medical costs that you have to pay out of your own pocket before your health insurance kicks in.

As with most types of insurance, the lower your deductible, the higher your premiums, and vice-versa.

If you are young, healthy, and are not on any long-term medication then you can save substantially with the highest franchise.

Keep in mind, however, that if you choose the highest deductible and end up having an accident or falling sick and needing medical care, you will have to pay a greater proportion of the costs.

Switch to a less expensive plan.

The standard model for healthcare in Switzerland is that you can consult any medic that you want, and you do not need a referral to see a specialist.

However, there are some types of health insurance plans that have cheaper premiums, but impose certain limits on your access to non-emergency medical care.

For instance:

Health maintenance organisation (HMO)

Under this model, policyholders are required to consult a particular HMO practice. Two disadvantages of this alternative is a limited choice of doctors and you also need a referral to see a specialist.

However, the benefit is a premium reduction of up to 25 percent compared to the conventional insurance.

Family doctor model

Your family doctor, a general practitioner, will be designated by your insurance company and will be in charge of all your non-emergency medical treatment.

He or she will refer you to a specialist if necessary. 

If you opt for this option, you could save 20 percent on your insurance.

READ MORE: Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

The Telmed alternative

If you choose this option, you have to call a telephone service and get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

This does not apply to medical emergencies and there are other exceptions, such as eye exams and annual gynaecological check-ups.

Total savings could range between 15 and 20 percent. 

Cancelling or changing your policy

If you want to cancel your current insurance policy and take up a cheaper one , you have to do so by registered letter before November 30th.

By then, you will know what your premiums will be in 2023 because your carrier must notify you of the new rates by October 31st.

SHOW COMMENTS