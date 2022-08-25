For members
Swiss to buy monkeypox vaccines after criticism over delay
Switzerland, which until now has had no access to monkeypox vaccines, will buy a total of 100,000 doses, including 40,000 jabs aimed to rein in the current outbreak, Bern said Wednesday.
Published: 25 August 2022 11:26 CEST
Switzerland has finally ordered monkeypox vaccines. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP
Reader question: Are there rules about bringing medicines into Switzerland?
Switzerland may be Europe’s biggest pharma producer, but you might still want to bring in some medications with you from abroad. Whether or not this is allowed depends on a number of factors.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:39 CEST
