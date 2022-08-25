Read news from:
Swiss to buy monkeypox vaccines after criticism over delay

Switzerland, which until now has had no access to monkeypox vaccines, will buy a total of 100,000 doses, including 40,000 jabs aimed to rein in the current outbreak, Bern said Wednesday.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:26 CEST
Switzerland has finally ordered monkeypox vaccines. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

The procurement decision comes after LGBTQ groups and others have in recent weeks criticised the slow Swiss response after monkeypox in May began spreading rapidly far beyond the West and Central African countries where it is usually found.

So far, more than 400 cases of the disease, which causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, have been registered in Switzerland.

But while vaccines have been available in a range of European countries, no jabs have until now been available in Switzerland.

The Swiss government said in a Wednesday statement that it would purchase vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic, the Danish maker of the only authorised vaccine for use against monkeypox.

In addition, it said Switzerland would acquire the antiviral drug tecovirimat, made by US pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, to treat
those sickened by the monkeypox virus.

A total of 40,000 doses of the vaccine — enough to provide the two required doses to the 20,000 people authorities expect to seek vaccination —
and 500 units of the antiviral would be made available to the public once the purchase was complete.

The statement said that it was “not yet possible to determine the delivery date” for the vaccine in Switzerland.

In addition, the government said the army would procure 60,000 jab doses and another 500 antiviral treatments to ensure a contingency stock that could be used in the case of outbreaks of monkeypox’s far more deadly cousin, smallpox, which has been eradicated but exists in laboratories.

The total cost for the vaccine, the antiviral drug and the distribution would tick in at around 8.6 million Swiss francs, the statement said.

It said men who have sex with men, who make up the vast majority of the nearly 43,000 cases worldwide, should be prioritised for vaccination, as
should transgender people who regularly change sexual partners.

Health workers who might be exposed to the virus through work, and those who have been in contact with people infected with monkeypox, should also get the jabs, it said.

The Swiss AIDS Federation hailed Wednesday’s announcement, insisting in a statement that to rein in the outbreak, “it is vital to vaccinate as many
potentially exposed people as possible.”

Reader question: Are there rules about bringing medicines into Switzerland?

Switzerland may be Europe’s biggest pharma producer, but you might still want to bring in some medications with you from abroad. Whether or not this is allowed depends on a number of factors.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:39 CEST
There could be a variety of valid reasons why you’d want to bring meds into Switzerland. Perhaps it is because this pharmaceutical hub is nevertheless facing a shortage of some drugs, with the situation “continuously deteriorating since the start of June”, according to Enea Martinelli, chief pharmacist at the FMI hospital group in Bern.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces drugs shortage

Or maybe you are taking prescription medicines and need a supply while here.

Whatever your reason is, there are laws regulating the import of medicinal products by individuals.

According to Switzerland’s drug regulatory agency, Swissmedic, private individuals “may import a month’s supply of medicines into Switzerland for their own use but not for third parties”.

This applies to residents and tourists alike.

This means that you are only allowed to bring medications you will use yourself, (prescribed and not) and not sell them to others.

Compliance with this rule is obviously difficult to monitor, as “a month’s supply” is rather vague; it could mean 30 doses, but some meds may need to be taken twice or three times a day.

Basically, however, this means “no more than patients require for their own treatment needs for a period of one month”, according to Swissmedic. 

Also, unless you are selling the imported drugs openly on the internet, there is no way for the authorities to know whether you are giving the meds you brought to a friend or a relative.

Still, it is best to comply with all the rules to avoid problems.

What about vitamins and supplements?

It depends on whether Switzerland considers the products to be dietary supplements or medicinal products — the latter being advertised as treatments for specific medical conditions, such as to relieve pain or lower blood pressure.

These supplements are subject to the same rule as regular medications, that is, a month’s supply.

You can find out whether the supplements you are bringing in are classified as vitamins (on which there is no import limit) or medicinal products by contacting the appropriate service in your canton.

You will have to specify the exact composition of the products and the purpose for which they are intended.

Can I bring cannabis for personal use?

Nice try, but no.

Even though Switzerland has legalised medicinal marijuana from August 1st, you can’t bring your own stash from abroad — and certainly not a month’s supply as is the case for other drugs.

If, however, you are taking doctor-prescribed doses in your own country and have to continue the treatment while in Switzerland, get in touch with cantonal authorities to find out relevant regulations.

The same applies if you are taking the so-called “controlled substances” prescribed by a physician — mainly narcotics or similar drugs that could cause addiction if abused: find out what the rules are for bringing them into Switzerland for personal use.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise medicinal cannabis from Monday
 

