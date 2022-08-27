Read news from:
European electricity prices soar as tough winter looms

European electricity prices soared to new records on Friday, presaging a bitter winter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine inflicts economic pain across the continent.

Published: 27 August 2022 08:52 CEST
electricity pylons at sunset
Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent. Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hours while the French equivalent surged past 1,100 euros — a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year.

In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the electricity and gas price cap almost twofold from October 1 to an average £3,549 ($4,197) per year.

Ofgem blamed the increase on the spike in global wholesale gas prices after the lifting of Covid restrictions and Russian curbs on supplies.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, announced Friday that it would convene an EU energy crisis summit “at the earliest possible date”.

Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent, with fears of more drastic cuts in the winter amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the war.

One-fifth of European electricity is generated by gas-fired power plants, so drops in supply inevitably lead to higher prices.

European gas prices on Friday reached 341 euros per MWh, near the all-time high of 345 euros it struck in March.

The war is not the only culprit in France.

The shutdown of several nuclear reactors due to corrosion issues has contributed to the French electricity price increase as power production has dramatically decreased in the country.

Only 24 of the 56 reactors operated by energy giant EDF were online on Thursday.

France, which traditionally exports electricity, is now an importer.

“Winter is going to be a tough period for all the countries in Europe,” Giovanni Sgaravatti, research assistant at the Bruegl think tank in Brussels, told AFP.

“Prices will stay high, possibly they can even go higher,” he said.

Recession ‘probably unavoidable’

A Bruegel study found that European Union countries have allocated 236 billion euros from September 2021 to August 2022 to shield households and firms from rising energy prices, which began to increase as countries emerged from Covid restrictions and soared after the war.

In recent days and weeks, countries have announced energy-saving campaigns to encourage the public to reduce power consumption during the winter.

Germany announced Wednesday that the temperature of public administrative offices this winter would be capped at 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) while hot water would be shut off.

The German measures also include a ban on heating private swimming pools from September and over the six months that the decree is in place.

Finland is encouraging its citizens to lower their thermostats, take shorter showers and spend less time in saunas, a national tradition.

French households are shielded by an energy price cap until December 31 for now.

Industries are also affected by the soaring energy prices.

Factories that produce ammonia — an ingredient to make fertiliser — announced the suspension of their operations in Poland, Italy, Hungary and Norway this week.

HSBC bank warned in a note that “recession is probably unavoidable” in the eurozone, with the economy shrinking in the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2023.

ENERGY

How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

Beyond plunging the country (or some of its regions) into darkness and cutting off heating as well, a power outage will inconvenience Switzerland’s residents in a number of ways. Here are some of them.

Published: 26 August 2022 15:31 CEST
How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

Like other countries, Switzerland is not immune to consequences of energy shortage that could hit this winter.

Swiss authorities are worried about what would happen to essential services if the power goes out.

In cases of extreme shortages, electricity operators will have to cut the power off for four hours every eight hours, including for households. Only certain infrastructures considered essential would be spared, such as hospitals, emergency and security services, water supply systems, and the emission of radio and television waves.

The Local already wrote about Swiss cantons preparing for situations when power cuts would prevent people from calling ambulances or fire services.

READ MORE: Power outage: Swiss cantons set up plans for emergency services

But what about other ‘vulnerable’ services?

Swiss public broadcaster SRF recently obtained minutes of a meeting that the Federal Office for Civil Protection had with representatives of Switzerland’s critical infrastructures. Its goal was to coordinate the efforts to maintain essential services in the event of a power shortage.

The document “shows the fragility of Switzerland in the face of a possible blackout”, the broadcaster reported, particularly in the areas of telecommunications, payment transactions, and transport.

This is the overview of the weak points:

Telecommunications

It takes is a power outage of about an hour for the mobile telephone networks of all the operators in the country to stop working, the document says.

Taking into account power cuts of four hours every eight to 12 hours, “the power supply time (between two cuts) is not enough to recharge the batteries of the antennas. This will result in breakdowns”.

The vulnerability of the mobile phone network was described as “shocking” by an unnamed participant in the meeting: “A blackout can happen very quickly. And without communication, society faces enormous problems”, that person reportedly said.

The Federal Office of Communications is examining how to limit this risk, but no concrete solutions have so far been proposed.

On the other hand, when it comes to data, the network seems more resilient.

Computer centres could last at least 72 hours thanks to diesel generators, and could be resupplied to maintain the internet.

However, this could be off-limit to private individuals.

“It is clear that if your home router is not supplied with energy, you will not have access to internet data », a spokesperson for Swisscom told SRF.

Electronic payments

Another subject discussed during the meeting were electronic payments.

The main challenge for the banks would  be to operate the ATMs, which need electricity.

This would also imply ensuring the supply of money to the distributors, which would be taken by storm. As for the counters inside the bank, they may have to close in the event of a blackout as well.

“There are situations in which banks are asked to close their doors to protect their customers’ money. This is why the government recommends that citizens keep banknotes in small denominations for essential purchases for a few days”, Martin Hess, spokesperson for the Swiss Banking Association told the broadcaster.

Obviously, credit cards could not be used either in such situations.

Public transport

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have their own electrical resources; in the event of a general breakdown the energy autonomy of the rail system is estimated at about one hour — just enough time to bring the trains back to the station and not leave passengers stranded.

However, in a complete blackout, all train services would come to a standstill.

Automobiles would work, unless you drive an electric car.

“It is obviously not certain that this worst-case scenario will come true this winter”,  according to RTS broadcaster. “However,  it is no longer totally excluded. In any case, the current reflections highlight the fragility of the system, the interconnection of the various economic factors, as well as the critical importance of communication infrastructures and fuel supply. 

READ MORE: Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages
 
 

