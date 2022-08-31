For members
DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
Five best digital detox breaks in Switzerland
Do you find yourself itching to check your emails, scroll through Instagram, or reply to yet another text? Then perhaps you are ready to digitally detox. Here are the five best tech-free stays in Switzerland.
Published: 31 August 2022 09:54 CEST
DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
The five most beautiful Swiss villages to discover by boat
Switzerland has beautiful villages and lakes which makes it a perfect country to discover and admire by boat. Here are five towns worth exploring from the water fronts.
Published: 9 August 2022 13:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments