For members
ENERGY
Reader question: When should I turn on my heating in Switzerland this year?
Energy costs in Switzerland are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes.
Published: 20 September 2022 16:47 CEST
19C is a good, energy-saving temperature. Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash
For members
ENERGY
MAP: Where has Switzerland chosen as the site for nuclear waste?
Switzerland announced the place where it intends to dump radioactive waste for centuries to come. Here's where it is and why it's so controversial.
Published: 13 September 2022 14:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments