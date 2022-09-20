Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

Reader question: When should I turn on my heating in Switzerland this year?

Energy costs in Switzerland are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes.

Published: 20 September 2022 16:47 CEST
Reader question: When should I turn on my heating in Switzerland this year?
19C is a good, energy-saving temperature. Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash

The government has recently announced that “Swiss electricity prices will rise sharply for households in 2023”.

It added that “a typical household will pay 26.95 centimes per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to an increase of 27 percent. However, the differences can be much greater at the local level”.

READ MORE: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

However, higher prices and the threat of energy shortage don’t eliminate the need to heat our homes during the coldest months of the year.

So when should you start heating?

While this wasn’t a concern during the summer heatwave — when most people were trying to find ways to cool off, not to get warmer — it is an issue now that the weather has gotten colder in much of Switzerland.

When you can start turning on the heat depends on whether you are a tenant or a homeowner.

In the former case, you pretty much depend on your landlord.

The usual heating season in Switzerland, according to Homegate real estate plarform, runs from mid-September to mid-May, which means it is currently underway.

However, “as soon as the outside temperature drops below 14C, landlords are required to switch on the heating”, even if this happens before September 15th and after mid-May.

If, on the other hand, you own your home or apartment, you obviously have more leeway in terms of when you start and stop to heat your dwelling.

Generally speaking, the September-to-May rule carries some flexibility too. For instance, if you live in Ticino, temperatures may not drop below 14C until the end of autumn, so you may not need to heat your place as early as someone in, say, in the village of La Brévine near Neuchâtel, which is the coldest commune in the country.

What should you do if your landlord doesn’t turn on the heat on time?

According to Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA), you should complain to your landlord by a registered letter.

In the meantime, and for as long as there is no heat, you are entitled to request (and obtain) a reduction in rent to go into effect from the moment the landlord is notified of the situation.

At what temperature should your apartment or house be this winter?

With the country bracing for energy shortages, including possible blackouts, the government has recently issued recommendations about electricity-cutting measures — including those related to heating.

“The room temperature should never exceed 20C. By reducing it by 1C, you save up to 10 percent of heating energy”, the government said on September 1st, as it launched a national campaign under the slogan “Energy is limited. Let’s not waste it”.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy

Also, the above temperatures generally apply from 7 am to 11 pm; the heating can be lowered at night to reduce fuel consumption.

The general consensus among experts, however, is that by lowering the indoor temperature to 19C, you could reduce your consumption (and bills) by 5 to 6 percent.

What happens if you don’t comply with the temperature rules?

Authorities are hoping that everyone will follow the recommendations voluntarily, for the common good.

But what if you turn on your heat earlier and keep it higher than recommended?

Likely nothing, but your social consciousness may suffer.

Despite a fake poster that urges people to snitch on the neighbours who overheat their homes, “it is difficult to imagine that police officers with a thermometer would come and hand out fines if the temperature is one degree too high in the apartment”, MP Christian Imark pointed out.

The goal, according to Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, is “not to create a police state”.

READ MORE: READER QUESTION: What are the rules on heating my Swiss home this winter?
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

MAP: Where has Switzerland chosen as the site for nuclear waste?

Switzerland announced the place where it intends to dump radioactive waste for centuries to come. Here's where it is and why it's so controversial.

Published: 13 September 2022 14:49 CEST
MAP: Where has Switzerland chosen as the site for nuclear waste?

Swiss authorities have selected a site in northern Switzerland, not far from the German border, to host a deep geological storage repository for radioactive waste, they said Saturday.

The announcement immediately drew criticism and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would “seek talks” with the neighbouring country as a facility so close to the border would “heavily burden” communities on the other side.

The organisation in charge of handling the country’s radioactive waste said it had decided that the Nördlich Lägern area was the best of three sites it had been considering for the underground storage facility.

READ ALSO: Site in northern Switzerland picked for nuclear waste storage

We “chose Nordlich Lagern as the safest site for a deep geological repository,” Felix Glauser, a spokesman for the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra), told AFP.

“Extensive investigations have shown that Nordlich Lagern is the most suitable site and has the largest safety reserves,” he added.

A map shows the site chosen for nuclear waste in Switzerland. (Photo: National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra))

Where is the location?

The site in Nördlich Lägern is located in the Zürcher Unterland (lowlands in the northern section of Canton Zürich) in Northern Switzerland, according to the Swiss government.

It comprises twelve municipalities in the canton of Zurich and three in the canton of Aargau, with a population of around 52,000 and over 123 square kilometres.

The deep geological repository’s underground and surface infrastructure facilities will one day be located on their territory.

The siting region also includes more than 30 other municipalities, including those in the neighbouring cantons of Aargau and Schaffhausen and Germany, which are indirectly affected by a possible deep geological repository.

Why is it the best place?

According to the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra), the most important natural barriers to containing radioactive waste are “stable and dense rock layers”. These should prevent radioactivity from escaping.

“In Nördlich Lägern, the Opalinus Clay is a rock that is practically impermeable to water and seals itself when it comes into contact with water.”, the authorities explained.

The Nagra found this geological barrier to be the best of all sites it had explored to contain radioactive waste. It also found that the region has the highest “long-term stability of the geological barrier”, as the clay lies at a depth of between 800 and 900 metres.

READ ALSO: Germany seeks Swiss nuclear waste talks after storage decision

The authorities said: “Extensive investigations have shown that, in Nördlich Lägern, the quality of the rock is highest and it best confines the radioactive waste – not only today but also in the distant future.”

“While the landscape at the earth’s surface will evolve, the repository deep underground in Nördlich Lägern will be protected as the rock is most stable there.”

Why is it controversial?

Almost anything dealing with energy and, in particular, nuclear power will end up being controversial in Europe, especially as the continent faces an energy crisis and focuses on transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

However, the fact that the site is near the German border has made it even more controversial, as Germany has been intent on transitioning away from nuclear power for years.

While the nuclear storage facility would be “a few kilometres” away from the border, certain “surface buildings” would only sit two kilometres from German territory, a spokesperson for the German environment ministry said.

READ ALSO: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

Germany would have to discuss the decision “through the usual channels with all those responsible in the Swiss government”, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

Like Germany, the Swiss resolved to exit gradually from nuclear energy following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

A final decision is not due until 2029.

SHOW COMMENTS