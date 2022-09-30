For members
FAMILY
How does the cost of childcare in Switzerland compare to elsewhere in Europe?
Childcare in Switzerland is not cheap, in fact it's on the most expensive in Europe as our comparison reveals.
Published: 27 September 2022 16:49 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 10:05 CEST
How much does childcare cost in Switzerland compared to elsewhere in Europe? Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
CHILDREN
How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?
What can families anticipate with regard to raising children in Switzerland and in which ways does it differ from the United States? Here is a look at some of the main differences.
Published: 12 July 2022 08:07 CEST
