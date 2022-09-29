For members
REVEALED: The best websites for cross-Europe train travel
Planning to travel by train across Europe but not sure where to start? Here are the best websites to help make it happen.
Published: 29 September 2022 13:20 CEST
Travelling by train across Europe is easy - once you know where to look for tickets and routes. (Photo by Niklas Jeromin / Pexels)
‘We are supposed to be borderless’: Why train travel in Europe is not up to speed
Is train travel in Europe up to scratch if people want a greener option to flying? Rail expert Jon Worth travelled 30,000km on 186 different trains across the continent to find out.
Published: 31 August 2022 16:49 CEST
