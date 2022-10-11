For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Swiss Federal Railways launch a new ‘easier to use’ smartphone app
Nearly everyone who uses trains and other forms of public transportation in Switzerland uses this app for ticketless travel. A new version will make this task even easier.
Published: 11 October 2022 11:06 CEST
Planning a trip ob Swiss trains will become easier with the new app. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
Reader question: Do I need health insurance if I am visiting Switzerland?
All the residents of Switzerland must have a basic health insurance for illness and accidents. But what coverage do tourists need?
Published: 10 October 2022 13:10 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments