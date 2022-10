While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area each day.

“Rail traffic on the French territory of the Léman Express will be severely disrupted from Tuesday October 18th”, the company announced on its website.

“On Swiss territory, the Léman Express trains will run according to the timetable, up to Annemasse”.

Specifically, traffic on five lines will be disrupted:

Line 1: Evian – Geneva – Coppet

Line 2: Annecy – Geneva – Coppet

Line 3: St. Gervais – Geneva – Coppet

Line 4: Annemasse – Geneva – Coppet

Line 6: Bellegarde – Geneva

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the Léman Express is a 230-km-long network of 40 trains spanning 45 stations between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other cross-border services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

⚠ Grève en France: le 18.10, certains TGV de/vers la France seront supprimés: le trafic régional reste en partie perturbé le 19.10. Veuillez consulter l’horaire en ligne. Si votre train est annulé, contactez le Contact Center 0848446688 (CHF 0.08/min) ou le Centre voyageurs CFF. — RailService SBB CFF FFS (@RailService) October 17, 2022

These trains between Geneva / Lausanne and Paris will be cancelled as well:

TGV Lyria 9765 – departure at 10:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon

TGV Lyria 9789 – departure at 20:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon

TGV Lyria 9776 – departure at 16:29 from Geneva

TGV Lyria 9782 – departure at 18 :44 from Lausanne

Disruptions are expected to continue into Wednesday

