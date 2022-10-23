Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Burnout on the rise among Swiss doctors

Almost 200 doctors sought help due to stress, anxiety and self-doubt in Switzerland last year – this figure is double that seen six years ago.

Published: 23 October 2022 17:20 CEST
geneva university hospital
File photo of Geneva University Hospital (HUG) from 2014. Hospital doctors have struggled with a massive increase in workload as result of the pandemic. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Professional exhaustion in the medical profession is on the rise, a spokesperson from the Federation of Swiss Doctors (FMH) told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased doctors’ workloads last year, particularly for those who work in hospitals.

More than half of the 1,500 doctors surveyed in a FMH poll this week reported that they “usually or frequently” experienced stress over the last year.

Some said they felt they could no longer meet the requirements of the job.

But the amount of work they have to do isn’t the only reason for the increase in burnout, which is around twice as common in doctors compared to other professionals.

A shortage of qualified staff is also contributing to the rising exhaustion rates, with hospitals struggling to fill empty posts.

This is particularly bad in rural areas where some establishments receive hardly any applications for vacant position.

Some clinics have to wait for months before they can hire someone and, in the meantime, other staff have to take on the extra work, irrespective of how heavy their workload is already.

According to VSAO, the Swiss Association of Junior and Senior Physicians, every second junior doctor is on duty longer than the 50 hours permitted each week.

And two out of every three doctors work more than the law allows.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that in 2021, a total of 189 doctors sought help from support network for doctors in crisis Remed, due to anxiety, depression, self-doubt or overwhelming workloads.This number has almost doubled since 2015.

Two out of every three of those calls were made by female doctors.

These are often conscientious, competent and sensitive women who are exhausted by their dual role of mother and doctor, ReMed psychiatrist Mirjam Tanner explained to the German-speaking newspaper.

They expressed admiration for colleagues who seemed to get things done so easily while they themselves felt incapable of being a good doctor.

But Tanner explained that just because male doctors were less likely to ask for help, that did not necessarily mean they were coping better, simply that they have a higher inhibition threshold when it comes to seeking advice.

Nor did the psychiatrist expect calls for help to decrease, noting that more people were aware of the ReMed service now and that more people were open to getting support.

And what about a solution? The FMH spokesperson said the only way out of the situation in the short term would be to reduce capacity – ie to close beds or even entire departments.

Longer term, they are calling for more doctors to be trained.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Swiss health costs have been rising in recent years, with further spikes, including in insurance premiums, seen as inevitable. The government is proposing measures to counter this upward trend.

Published: 8 September 2022 11:45 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Based on the information released by Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, an overall increase of around 4 percent for 2023 will be the norm.

Unfortunately for the consumers, who are already hard-hit by rising energy costs, premiums for compulsory health insurance will likely rise by an average of 5 percent in the fall, according to online price comparison site, Comparis.

And many people could even see their premiums soar by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

The exact amounts of premiums for all policyholders will be released by the end of October.

The price hikes are not a new phenomenon per se: over the past 20 years, costs have risen at twice the rate of economic growth, resulting in health insurance premiums that are 90 percent higher than in 2002.

READ MORE: How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system

Why have these costs been increasing so much?

Part of the reason is the fact that people in Switzerland have a high life expectancy, but as they get older, they tend to suffer from chronic, cost-intensive diseases.

The more recent hikes can be attributed to higher medical costs incurred during the two years of coronavirus pandemic, estimated to cost insurers over one billion francs so far, not even taking into account about 265 million spent for Covid vaccinations in 2021.

Add to that the cost (paid for by the government) of Covid tests, as well as booster shots administered in 2022, and those still to be given once Switzerland rolls out second doses in 2023.

How will the government cut these costs?

Santésuisse has been urging the Federal Council to implement a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed on to consumers. 

On Wednesday, authorities announced a package of measures aimed at controlling costs. “These measures will improve medical care and contain rising costs in the healthcare system”, the Federal Council said.

Coordinated networks

These care networks are seen as a way to reduce unnecessary medical services. 

“They bring together health professionals from several disciplines to provide ‘all-in-one’ medical care. They improve coordination throughout the treatment chain, for example when various specialists are caring for an elderly person with several chronic diseases”, Federal Council said in a statement.

Hospitals, pharmacies, and various therapists would be attached to the network, and all treatments “will be invoiced at once, as if it were a single supplier”.

Right now, all service providers invoice insurance carriers separately, which adds to administrative costs; the new system is also believed to provide a better oversight and control, and eliminate unnecessary or redundant medical treatments, Health Minister Alain Berset said during a press conference in Bern on Wednesday.

Faster and cheaper access to medicines

The government also wants to guarantee “fast and as inexpensive as possible access to expensive innovative medicines”.

To achieve this, it wants to “anchor in the law” an already widely-used practice: to conclude pricing agreements with pharmaceutical companies. It would mean that drug manufacturers would have to reimburse a portion of the price to insurers.

“This measure makes it possible to guarantee rapid access to these drugs, while limiting their price”, authorities said.

Electronic invoicing

Another measure will require all providers of inpatient and outpatient services to send their invoices to insurance companies in electronic form — seen as a quicker, more effective and cheaper way to transmit billing information.

These measures “will make it possible to curb the rise in costs,” the Federal Council said, adding that “it is not yet possible to estimate the concrete extent of these savings, which would depend on how the health system will implement the measures”.

It is now up to the MPs to debate these proposals.

READ MORE: Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it

SHOW COMMENTS