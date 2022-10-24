Read news from:
Why is Switzerland home to so many international organisations?

Switzerland may be best known for its cheese and chocolate, but it has another claim to fame as well: hundreds of international organisations, including the United Nations and world sports federations, are headquartered here.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:37 CEST
A flag of the United Nations flutters in wind at the main entrance of the "Palais des Nations" building which houses the United Nations Offices in Geneva. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

For a small country, Switzerland has its fair share of various international agencies; in fact, Geneva alone hosts the highest number of global organisations in the world.

There is a good reason why this is so.

In a world continually shaken by conflicts and unrest, Switzerland has a well-founded reputation for political and economic stability, with its tradition of neutrality keeping the country safe and secure.

Switzerland also has a longstanding humanitarian history, as well as a knack for diplomacy and mediation — all of which make it a good location for organisations whose primary objective is to work out international conflicts and maintain peace.

Geneva: hub of multilateral diplomacy

The city was not chosen at random to host more than 40 international organisations, over 180 permanent missions, and 400 NGOs.

Aside of the above-mentioned tradition of neutrality, the choice of the Swiss city was based on a series of historical events, which built onto each other to create the right conditions for the international organisations to prosper.

And it all started with wars.

After a Swiss doctor, Henri Dunant, witnessed a bloody battle in Italy in 1859, he founded, four years later, the International Committee of the Red Cross in his hometown of Geneva.

The entrance of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

That event was not only the first to lay the foundation upon which the city’s humanitarian tradition would be built, but it also led to another milestone: the Geneva Conventions, the first of which was signed the same year, in 1863.

Decades later, in 1920, with the world devastated by WWI, the League of Nations, whose goal was to provide a forum for resolving international disputes, was established in Geneva.

In 1949, after yet another war ended, the League became the United Nations, which has been an integral part of Geneva ever since.

Today, the city is home to over 200 international agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and many others.

In all, about 10,000 people from all over the world work for various UN agencies in Geneva.

But UN is not the only international presence in Switzerland

International Olympic Committee (IOC) is headquartered in Lausanne, and for a good reason: many sports federations have their headquarters in Switzerland.

In all, the country hosts over 56 world sports associations  including football governing body FIFA in Zurich, along with ski, handball, gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, archery, and other sports groups.

However, unlike UN agencies and NGOs, the sports federations — and international companies in general — have flocked to Switzerland less for its neutrality and humanitarian traditions and more for the economic perks it offers.

Experts believe this is due to the political, economic and financial conditions.

“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scored thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.

WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

Geneva to raise its minimum wage in 2023

Starting on January 1st, the minimum wage in the western Swiss canton of Geneva will increase for most industries.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:09 CEST
The minimum wage of 23 francs was adopted in Geneva in 2020.

To comply with the law, the hourly rate must be reassessed each year on the basis of the canton’s consumer price index for the month of August, according to the the Council of State. That is why it rose to 23.27 in 2021.

in 2023 it will rise to 24 francs an hour

Geneva introduced the minimum wage in September 2020, when just over 58 percent the canton’s voters accepted the proposal as a sign of solidarity with the area’s poorer residents.

At the time, foreign media hailed this outcome as “the world’s highest minimum wage”.

Though it may look impressive on paper, this pay — which amounts to approximately 4,000 francs a month — doesn’t go very far in one of the world’s most expensive cities, where the cost of living is among the highest as well.

Those who possibly benefit the most from the higher minimum pay are cross-border workers, who earn their salaries in Geneva but live in the nearby French regions of Haute Savoie and Ain, where the cost of living is lower.

It may not be coincidental that the vote took place in the midst of the Covid pandemic, when the poor became the focus of particular attention, as thousands of people lined up on Saturdays for free food distribution programme in Geneva.

Many found themselves in precarious circumstances because all but essential businesses were forced to close, leaving hundreds of people without a job and little (or no) income.

READ MORE: MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

What other cantons have a minimum wage law?

Four others have introduced minimum pay, though it is lower than Geneva’s.

Basel-City set its wage at 21 francs an hour, Neuchâtel and Jura at 20, and in Ticino, it is 19.75

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about minimum wage in Switzerland

In all these cantons, as elsewhere in Switzerland, most people earn more than the minimum.

