KEY POINTS: What changes in Switzerland in November 2022

Quit smoking in November

Of course you don’t have to wait until November to give up this habit, but November is earmarked in Switzerland as a “Month Without Tobacco”.

The national online campaign, promoted by the Tobacco Prevention Fund, aims to “offer a tool to help the many people who wish to free themselves from cigarettes”.

In Switzerland, 27 percent of the population smoke, exposing themselves to the higher risk of respiratory and cardiovascular problems, among other medical conditions.

More information about the November campaign can be found here.

Vaccination against monkeypox to begin

After a long wait, Switzerland will roll out vaccines against monkeypox “at the beginning of November”, authorities said.

In total, the government has bought 40,000 doses.

The live vaccine, based on an attenuated form of the smallpox virus, will be given in priority to people at high risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak. However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

The cantons are responsible for organising and implementing the vaccination programme and determining where people can be vaccinated.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it

Hitting the slopes: some ski resorts set to open

A number of high-altitude resorts will inaugurate their ski season during the month of November.

The following ski areas are set to open:

November 5th: Verbier

November 12th: Glacier 3000

November 19th: Zinal, Grimentz, St-Luc, and Vercorin

However, expect to pay more for ski passes this season; many resorts are raising the price to offset the higher cost of electricity used to operate ski lifts.

READ MORE: Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter

And speaking of winter season…some Christmas markets will open in November

While most of Switzerland’s holiday markets start at the beginning of December, some will open their doors already this month.

Among them are:

November 17th: Noël au Jardin Genève

November 18th: Montreux

November 19th: Bad Ragaz

November 24th: Weihnachtsmarkt Basel, Weihnachtsmarkts Brienz, Advent St Gallen: Sternenstadt, Christkindlimarkt at Zurich Central

November 25th: Churer Weihnachtsmarkt, Einsiedler Weihnachtsmark, Marché de Noël du Mont-Blanc (Geneva)

November 26th: Arboner Christkindlimarkt, Baar Christchindli-Märt, Aarberg Leuchtet Weihnachtsmarkt

You can see other dates here.

Deadline for changing health insurance carriers

By now, you will likely have received a letter from your insurance company, notifying you of the premium for your health insurance for 2022 — by law, carriers must announce the new rates to their clients no later than October 31st.

And premiums will increase by 6.6 percent on average in 2023, with residents of some cantons paying even higher rates.

Once a year every insured person has the right to change the provider of his or her basic compulsory health insurance. For most people, changing is only possible if you cancel your existing policy by November 30th.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to change your health insurance carrier in Switzerland and save money