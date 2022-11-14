For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Why Switzerland’s new ‘burqa ban’ law serves no real purpose
Condemned by the United Nations refugee agency as “discriminatory and regrettable”, last year’s vote to outlaw certain face coverings in Switzerland is soon to pass into law. Clare O’Dea explains why the law will help no-one.
Published: 14 November 2022 12:39 CET
A picture taken on February 4, 2021 in Lausanne shows an electoral poster in favour of a "burqa ban" initiative reading in French: "Stop extremism!" ahead of the nationwide vote by Swiss citizens on whether they want to ban face coverings in public spaces or not. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
Why part-time work is a costly compromise for women in Switzerland
Women in Switzerland, not just mothers, are drawn to part-time work. This choice is almost twice as common in Switzerland as in the European Union but taking the part-time path comes at a price, Clare O’Dea writes. Is it worth it?
Published: 12 October 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:10 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:10 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments