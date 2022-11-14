Read news from:
Austria
OPINION: Why Switzerland’s new ‘burqa ban’ law serves no real purpose 

Condemned by the United Nations refugee agency as “discriminatory and regrettable”, last year’s vote to outlaw certain face coverings in Switzerland is soon to pass into law. Clare O’Dea explains why the law will help no-one. 

Published: 14 November 2022 12:39 CET
(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A picture taken on February 4, 2021 in Lausanne shows an electoral poster in favour of a "burqa ban" initiative reading in French: "Stop extremism!" ahead of the nationwide vote by Swiss citizens on whether they want to ban face coverings in public spaces or not.

A year and a half after the March 2021 vote on face coverings, which was passed by a 51.2 percent majority, the government finally delivered its draft law to parliament for approval last month. Those caught in breach of the law, if approved in its current form, will soon face a fine of 1,000 francs. 

If there was a political award for irony, the vote, known as the ‘burqa ban’ would be the overall winner. At a time when all Swiss residents were covering their faces in public due to Covid, a majority of voters accepted the principle that face coverings should be banned. 

Not all face coverings, mind you, just face coverings worn for criminal or religious reasons. Switzerland does have a minor issue with rampages of masked people at sports events and demonstrations but, taking into account the religious focus of the organisation behind the campaign, the hooligan problem appears to have been tagged on for cynical reasons. 

What the lumping together of the two groups does, accidentally on purpose, is cast Muslims as a threat to security. Even though the supporters of the burqa ban argue that only political Islam or extremists are targeted by their campaign, the Muslim community in general is stigmatised when posters of angry-looking veiled women are found on every street corner. It’s just another way of keeping xenophobia topped up.   

READ ALSO: What impact will the burqa ban have on Switzerland?

Who is the law really aimed at?

It will take time for parliament to agree all the details of the law. The as yet unscheduled debate will provide another platform to the advocates of the ban, who are likely to be dissatisfied with what is seen at this stage as a watered-down version of the law they fought for. Calls to anchor the ban in the criminal code and fine offenders up to 10,000 francs were not heeded by the government. 

Does Switzerland have an issue with Muslim women covering their faces in public? Not if you consider the make-up of the community. Some five percent of the Swiss population is Muslim, most of whom are immigrants or descendants of immigrants from countries where the niqab or burqa are not traditionally worn. 

Ahead of the March 2021 vote, researchers from the University of Lucerne found that fewer than 40 women nationwide wore the niqab (veil covering the face apart from the eyes) and the burqa (which covers the entire body with a screen for the eyes) was not seen in Switzerland. 

The research found that the small number of niqab-wearing women do not fit the stereotype of the poorly-integrated victim forced to hide her face from the world. Niqab wearers were more likely to be well educated or Swiss converts to Islam. 

File photo shows two women wearing a burqa

File photo shows two women wearing full body coverings. Burqas and certain other face concealments will not be allowed in Switzerland under new law.

The burqa ban initiative took its cue from the canton of Ticino, which introduced a similar law in 2015 following a local vote. At the time, Ticino was welcoming 40,000 middle eastern tourists per year. 

Either the tourists complied with the law or the law wasn’t really being enforced. In the first two years after the ban, charges were brought against only five women wearing veils in Ticino. 

Face covering ban ‘helps no-one’

I don’t know who the winners are here, apart from the companies renting outdoor billboard space. After all the expense and high blood pressure, the signature gathering and heated debate, a problem that never really existed will continue to not really exist. One thing is sure, the state will never earn back its costs in fines. 

For the record, it is worth noting where this campaign came from and who gains from all this publicity. The campaign is a project of the Swiss People’s Party spin-off, the Egerkinger Committee, the same association that delivered the successful minaret ban vote in 2009. 

In its own words, the committee “leads and organises resistance against the claims to power by political Islam in Switzerland”. The association was founded in a hotel in Egerkingen in canton Solothurn from where it took its name (against the wishes of Egerkingen, as it turns out).

Switzerland is not alone in taking a hard line against the strictest version of Islamic dress codes. Neighbouring countries France and Austria, along with three other European countries, have already banned the wearing of the niqab or similar in public. 

READ ALSO: What is Switzerland’s ‘anti-burqa’ initative all about?

There is an uncomfortable alliance between feminists who have long campaigned against religious practices that disproportionately restrict and control the lives of women, and right-wing nativists who would prefer not to have a Muslim population in their country at all. That overlap probably helped to swing the Swiss vote on face coverings. 

Most people who grow up outside an extremely strict Islamic tradition, such as the culture of some Gulf states, feel unease at the idea of women covering their faces in public because they are women. At the same time, they feel unease at telling women how to live their lives. 

This is the grey zone that unnecessary political campaigns like the burqa ban initiative exploit, creating laws that are tricky to enforce and helping no-one. 

WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

Why part-time work is a costly compromise for women in Switzerland

Women in Switzerland, not just mothers, are drawn to part-time work. This choice is almost twice as common in Switzerland as in the European Union but taking the part-time path comes at a price, Clare O’Dea writes. Is it worth it?

Published: 12 October 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:10 CEST
Why part-time work is a costly compromise for women in Switzerland

Part-time work is more popular than ever in Switzerland.

Just over 18 percent of working men are part-timers as opposed to 58.6 percent of working women. This makes Switzerland a special case in the region considering that 30 percent of employed women and only 8 percent of men in the EU work part time.

You’d like to think that these 58.6 percent of working women in Switzerland know what they’re doing, that they’ve weighed up the options and made a free choice. But what I see is mothers in particular being pushed into the part-time trap from which it is very difficult to climb out again.   

On an online forum for immigrant mothers with Swiss partners, I recently followed an intense discussion about the challenges of returning to work after maternity leave or a longer career break to care for children. The women were really stressed by the problem of finding the right childcare and how they would deal with the logistics and the emotions of the first few weeks of the new routine.

OPINION: Switzerland can no longer justify a lower retirement age for women

There were dozens of stories and the women were being supportive of each other and giving advice, but not a single person mentioned the fathers’ role in this major life change. One thing, possibly the only thing, that would make the transition easier would be if the fathers handled it.

Why is it that mothers missing months or even years of paid work is totally normal but the idea that a father would miss a few weeks is unthinkable? Imagine a father taking a month off to acclimatise his child to the creche, deal with the mornings, the separation anxiety, the first sick days. Imagine the mother just getting ready and going out the door for an untroubled workday.

But there is no concept of parental leave, and truly sharing the burden is rare. The challenge of reconciling family and working life is fundamentally seen as the woman’s problem. It is her labour at home that is being replaced – therefore it is her problem. No wonder so few young mothers can consider full-time employment.

But by opting to work part time, women are kissing goodbye to much more than income. Because a lower percentage in employment means losing out in many concrete ways – from job security to pension provision. It means fewer opportunities for further education and career advancement. In their employers’ eyes, they are seen as useful up to a point but stripped of potential.

Part-time workers also tend to take on jobs below their qualification and experience level because that’s all they can get. This makes it difficult for women to re-enter full-time employment later at the same level they once took for granted.

It also means women create a role for themselves at home that is very difficult to replace. The hours of paid work decrease to be replaced by hours of unpaid work and home becomes a second workplace when the domestic burden falls to one person.

According to Switzerland’s Federal Statistics Office Labour Force Survey, the total time spent on paid and unpaid work in 2020 was roughly 46 hours per week for both men and women. Women consistently spent more time on unpaid domestic and family work than men did.

READ ALSO: How does paternity leave work in Switzerland and who can claim it?

There are some deeply ingrained attitudes that make this division of roles hard to avoid. The way the Swiss economy is structured, men are ‘naturally’ better at making money. They magically choose higher-earning jobs and magically rise higher in those jobs over time. Essentially, their role as breadwinners is respected and rewarded. 

Everyone wants what’s best for their children and the message in Switzerland is that a mother’s care is the first and best choice, with father’s care tied with grandparents’ care viewed as the next best thing. Placing your child in the care of strangers is something people try to keep to a minimum.

This must have something to do with how families in the recent past who couldn’t manage financially were punished by losing custody of their children. Of course times have changed, but the ideal Swiss family is still one with an abundance of mother’s time and love, backed up by a decent income brought home by the father.

Not everyone conforms. Many families have found alternative models, either with both parents working part time or taking turns in the role of main earner as a way of keeping both careers on track. It would be nice to see these options gain popularity.

One of the main things that would make part-time work more of a free choice is – no surprise – more affordable childcare. Costs in Switzerland are among the highest in the OECD. The framing needs to change too. It’s important that parents view childcare as something that enables both of them to work, and is not just there to replace the mother’s presence.

READ ALSO: Five things to consider when organising childcare in Switzerland

On the surface, going along with traditional roles, where the woman does less paid work and more unpaid work, makes life easier for a family. They get social approval, (probably) a less stressful life and the structures to support the model. The man’s career and earning power is boosted by the cachet of being the main breadwinner and by the practical benefit of having someone covering the bases at home.

The arrangement looks less sensible in the case of a marriage break-up or widowhood but who goes through life, especially the blur of the child-raising years, expecting things to go so badly wrong?

For better or worse, it looks like Swiss society has latched onto the current model as a version of progress everyone can live with. Before Swiss women can lean in, Swiss men have to lean across and give them the space. For that to happen, both sexes have to want it. Time will tell if the appetite for change is there.

 

