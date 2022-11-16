Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Calls for a minimum monthly wage, why the government wants to know the content of your garbage, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 16 November 2022 07:50 CET
Swiss consumers continue to shop like it's still 2021. Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Union calls for a minimum monthly salary of 4,500 francs

“Anyone who works in this country deserves a decent salary,” the Swiss Trade Union (SGB) said in a press statement released on Tuesday..

“In concrete terms, no salary should be less than 4,500 francs and after an apprenticeship, everyone should earn at least 5,000 francs,” SGB added.

The financial situation of people with low and middle incomes is becoming “increasingly strained”, the union said, noting that inflation, rising energy costs, and ever-increasing health premiums are exacerbating the problem.

 “The crisis in the purchasing power of families with normal incomes has been brewing for years and the phenomenon is taking on alarming proportions,” it said.

Government rummages through household waste

The Swiss population produces around 700 kg of waste per inhabitant every year, one of the highest quantities in Europe.

To assess the efficiency of the country’s waste management system, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has gone through the contents of trash bags every ten years since 1982 in a given community.

The latest garbage forage took place in Perlen (LU), the report released on Tuesday said.

“In recent years, we have achieved good results, especially with regard to recycling. However, there is still a long way to go,” FOEN reported.

While inspecting trash is not the most glamorous job, it is an important task in Switzerland, as it “provides valuable information on the consumption behaviour of the population,” according to FOEN.

READ MORE : Trash talk: What are the rules for garbage disposal in Switzerland?
 

Inflation hasn’t slowed down consumer spending

Despite climbing prices, many Swiss continue to spend money freely, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Sotomo research institute.

Almost half of the people surveyed said they have no plans to limit their shopping habits in the coming months. One in three respondents expect only minor restrictions, while only 12 percent think they will have to tighten their belts.

These results contrast with a similar survey  conducted in Germany, where 30 percent expect to significantly restrict their spending, while only 18 percent believe they will spend as before.

“We have been hearing for a few weeks now that consumer sentiment is deteriorating. But retailers haven’t felt any of this so far,” according to Dagmar Jenni, director of the Swiss Retail Federation.

New report praises Swiss vocational training

No other country in Europe has as many young people in vocational training as Switzerland, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Federal College of Vocational Training (HEFP).

With its vocational training system, Switzerland is “taking a special path in Europe and is increasingly distinguishing itself from its German and Austrian neighbours,” the report found.

“Nowhere else has this system remained so strong and the separation between vocational and academic training so clear.”

However, some new challenges emerge, given “the rapidly changing labour market and society where new skills are constantly in demand,” HEFP added.

READ MORE : Why is vocational training so popular in Switzerland and how much can I earn?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rents continue to go up, new rules for Ukrainian refugees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 08:47 CET
Rents continue to rise in most Swiss regions

The rent index developed jointly by the real estate platform Homegate and the Zurich Cantonal Bank indicates that, overall, tenants in Switzerland paid 2.8 percent more for their accommodation in October than during the same period in 2021. 

Zurich was hit with the highest increase  (+7.5 percent), followed by Lucerne (+4.7 percent), and Basel (+3.1 percent).

On the other hand, the two other in-demand regions, Geneva and Lausanne, experienced lower increases than their Swiss-German counterparts.

The upward trend is expected to continue in 2023, as rising interest rates, high immigration, and low construction activity will impact Switzerland’s real estate market.

READ MORE: What’s the outlook for the Swiss property and rental market in 2023

Coop to increase salaries in 2023

Switzerland’s second-largest supermarket chain will raise employee salaries by 2 percent next year, the company announced on Monday.

All employees will also receive a gift card worth 800 francs.

Those earning less than 4,500 francs a month will see their wages grow by 2 percent, while for employees whose salaries exceed this amount “raises will be adjusted individually”.

While higher wages are needed to offset the increasing cost of living, a UBS survey released last week found that inflation will “eat up” the gains, leading to a record-high loss of real wages instead.

READ MORE: Why Swiss workers are worse off despite rise in wages

Switzerland slips in ranks in the global climate study

Switzerland is in the 22nd position — down from the 15th place in 2021 —  in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), an independent monitoring tool for tracking countries’ climate protection performance.

It places below countries like India, Morocco and the Philippines in the ranking released on Monday.

Switzerland mainly scores badly in the sub-categories of “Renewable energy development target for 2030” and “Energy consumption per capita,” as well as “National policy” category.

Cantons tighten rules for refugees from Ukraine

So far, refugees from Ukraine have been allowed to keep their cars without their social assistance cut as a result. This is about to change, according to the Conference of Cantonal Social Directors (SODK).

All assets, such as private vehicles and jewellery will have to be sold, and proceeds to be used to live on before refugees can receive social assistance.

There are two reasons for the new rule, according to SODK’s vice-president Christoph Amstad. One is that “there had been negative feedback when sporty vehicles drove up to the social welfare offices”.

The other reason is to harmonise the rules for Ukrainians with those in force for other refugees, who must sell their assets in order to be supported by the state.

“The different treatment of Ukrainian refugees and other people in the asylum sector is increasingly being criticised,” Amstad said.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why do Swiss treat Ukrainians differently than other refugees?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

