Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Consumer groups warn against online scams

With Black Friday —when many retailers offer big discounts on a number of products — only days away on November 25th, Swiss consumer organisations are advising shoppers to be on alert for scammers offering fake “bargains,” especially online.

“If an offer seems too good or too cheap to be true, it is better to trust your instincts,. If it doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t,” according to a Swiss “Stop Piracy” group, which combats online fraud.

You can check out the organisation’s tips on how to protect yourself against fake retailers on Black Friday or any other day, here.

Switzerland could run out of medicines before the flu season

Pharmacists across Switzerland are worried that hundreds of drugs needed to treat the flu and similar illnesses are becoming scarce.

Among them are cough syrups, nasal sprays, sore throat lozenges, as well as antibiotic amoxicillin, anti-inflammatory painkillers like Ponstan, and ibuprofen in liquid form for children.

“The current supply of medicines is difficult throughout Switzerland. In my thirty years as a pharmacist, I have never experienced a shortage like this," said Lydia Isler-Christ, president of the Basel City Pharmacists' Association.

Among the reasons cited for the scarcity is the lingering disruption of supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as lack of certain packaging materials for the meds.

Swiss employees are stressed but also satisfied with their jobs

On one hand, 44 percent of workers in Switzerland say they are increasingly stressed by the demands of their jobs, but on the other, they are happy in their workplaces as well.

Those are the results of the “Working Conditions Barometer” survey released on Monday by Travail.Suisse trade union.

It shows that despite mounting pressures, employees have confidence in their professional future and enjoy a good balance between their professional and private life, among other benefits.

Swiss and French police to fight cross-border crime together

The two countries are strengthening the cooperation between their judicial, police and customs authorities to better combat crime on both their territories, Switzerland’s government announced on Monday.

“Currently, highly mobile, organised international criminal groups cross borders, commit crimes, and then retreat”, authorities said. “Areas close to the [Swiss-French] border serve as a fallback zone for them.”

The fight against this type of crime “requires a coordinated approach,” it added.

