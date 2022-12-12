Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

‘Stronger’ flu is sweeping Switzerland



While the number of Covid cases is stable at the moment, increasing numbers of people are contracting influenza, even though the flu season has just started.



Simon Ming, spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health has told Swiss media on Sunday that the number of flu infections is rising “sharply” and is higher than at the same time in previous years.



“We are expecting a stronger flu wave," said Huldrych Günthard, an infectiologist at the University Hospital in Zurich, adding that doctors are expecting “above-average number of severe flu cases.”



He explained that the current strain is not necessarily more dangerous than previous ones, but masks worn during the pandemic prevented not only coronavirus, but also influenza, from spreading.



"That's why we haven't seen any flu viruses in the last two years,” Günthard said. “Without the protective measures, however, this and other respiratory viruses now have free rein and people are getting sick."



Zurich inaugurates new rail network



The completed Limmattalbahn, a tram which connects cantons of Zurich and Aargau, was inaugurated on Sunday.



After 12 years of planning and construction, the 13.4km-long tram will run from Zurich-Altstetten to Killwangen-Spreitbach, stopping at 27 stations along the route.



"The Limmattalbahn massively strengthens public transport as the backbone of Zurich's mobility,” the canton’s Economics Director Carmen Walker Späh said at the inauguration, adding that the new rail link “will increase the quality of life and also the attractiveness of the entire region."

Swiss hospitals critical of government’s energy-saving plan



In order to avoid power outages in the event of electricity shortage, the Federal Council is considering imposing quotas and other restrictions on companies with a high annual energy consumption.



Switzerland’s healthcare sector is speaking against this measure, as "for hospitals, clinics and care institutions, a full and uninterrupted supply of electricity is vital," the sector’s umbrella association said.



It added that it intends to “seek an exemption” from the planned restrictions.



The Swiss prefer to live in the country, but close to a city



The majority of people in Switzerland want to live in the countryside, but in the vicinity of urban centres, a new poll by Comparis consumer platform indictates.



Most survey participants said that an ideal location to live would be less than 20 minutes away from a city by public transport or by car.



This is especially true of lower-income respondents, who cited lower tax rates in rural areas as the main reason they prefer to stay away from costlier urban areas.



For high earners, however, “the tax burden is less decisive” in the choice of location, according to Michael Kuhn, money expert at Comparis.

