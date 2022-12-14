EXPLAINED: What new traffic rules will go into effect in Switzerland in 2023?

The Federal Council has released the list of rules and regulations that will be implemented on Switzerland’s roads from January 1st.

These are the highlights:

Federal Law on Bicycle Lanes

This new legislation aims to make bike paths, as well as riding on them, safer.

To achieve this, cantons will be required to provide cycle lane networks on their territories, while the federal government will also do this on national roads.

Simplified procedure for the introduction of 30-km zones

Municipalities will now be able to set up 30-km-hour zones without the requirement to cite valid reasons for these changes; it will also no longer be necessary to carry out any expert analyses to lower the speed.

As in the past, the development of these areas will, however, be subject to an official approval.

Carpooling

Vehicles with several occupants, and identified as such with a special symbol, will be able to use lanes usually reserved for buses, as well as other restricted paths.

The carpooling vehicles will also be able to park in some restricted zones.

The above measures will be implemented from January 1st, but some new rules will go into effect on April 1st, 2023.

They mainly concern driving licenses.

Namely, in order to reduce the length of proceedings for withdrawal of licenses, the new law will now set specific deadlines.

This means that “in the event of withdrawal of the learner license or the driving licence, the police must forward it to the cantonal authority responsible for license withdrawals within three working days," the government said.

"The latter must return the license to its holder within ten working days, at least temporarily, if it does not have, by then, sufficiently serious doubts as to the fitness of this person to drive and cannot order at least one preventive withdrawal."

Professional drivers could, however, be exempted from this rule if they commit only minor offences.

This is “to minimise the risk of loss of employment,” according to the Federal Council.

However, this exemption won’t be made for serious violations, or for drivers whose license has been withdrawn for an indefinite period or permanently for safety reasons.

Another change: the driver's license will be more difficult to forge

A new driving license in credit card format will be introduced in mid-April 2023.

It will be more difficult to forge than the current version and will have a more modern design.

Current driving licenses will remain valid, however, so people don't have to change them, the government noted.

