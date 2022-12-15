Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Spanking a child to be outlawed in Switzerland



It will soon be illegal to slap or smack a child.

After a vote to this effect on Wednesday, the National Council is asking the Federal Council to include an article in the Civil Code prohibiting corporal punishment, as well as psychological and emotional abuse of children.

MPs have approved the measure, even though the Federal Council had opposed it.

There is no need for new regulations, according to Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, “because violence against children is already prohibited today."

Marketing calls from insurance companies are now banned

You may be among the many people in Switzerland who received occasional, or maybe even frequent, unsolicited calls from random health insurance brokers attempting to sell you a new insurance policy or make you switch from your current plan to the one they were peddling.

This kind of annoying cold calls will no longer allowed, after MPs voted on Wednesday to outlaw them.

The ban does not, however, extend to calls from the consumers’ own insurance carriers, who may be making calls to offer new services to their existing customers.

New streaming service available in Switzerland



English-speaking residents in Switzerland can now subscribe to Paramount Plus, though German and French dubbing is also available.

Annual subscriptions taken out until January 8th, 2023, cost 90 francs under an introductory promotional offer. The price will increase after that date.

The service offers classic American movies and series, including Mission Impossible and Top Gun, and numerous series including Star Trek, Dexter, CSI, NCIS, and Hawaii Five-0.

It is too early to know whether the new platform will be successful in Switzerland.

“Luring viewers away from Netflix and other competitors will likely be difficult,” according to Ralf Beyeler, telecom expert at Moneyland consumer service. “And convincing Swiss consumers to get an additional subscription is not an easy task.”

Government launches real-time "Energy Dashboard’"



Energy and consumption-cutting measures have been a hot-button topic in Switzerland for months.

On Wednesday, the Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) launched an online dashboard, where the main indicators on the current situation in Switzerland in terms of energy supply can be followed.

Figures for electricity and gas consumption, as well as domestic production, can be found on the site, which will be developed further in the coming weeks.

You can stay updated on the state of the energy supply in Switzerland here.

READ MORE: ‘Restrictions and bans’: What to know about Switzerland’s new energy crisis plan



