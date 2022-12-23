What you need to know about Christmas travel problems in Switzerland

Whether by train, car, or plane – many people in Switzerland looking to get home or join family and friends for the holidays are potentially in for a few headaches. Public transport and trains within Switzerland are operating as normal, meaning most people using those shouldn’t experience much more than what’s usual for this time of year.

But if you’re driving on certain roads, or you’re headed to France or the UK – expect some problems.

French train strikes disrupt travel to and from Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich

Signal and control workers with French rail company SNCF are on strike right now. That’s expected to last through December 26th with them returning to work on the 27th. But SNCF also expects workers to strike again from December 30th through January 2nd, potentially leading to more disruptions.

As of Friday, five trains departing Paris for Swiss cities were cancelled for the 23rd – including two bound for Zurich, two headed to Lausanne, and one to Geneva. Six trains headed to Paris from Zurich, Lausanne, and Geneva were also cancelled for the 23rd. Travellers between Paris and those three Swiss cities on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can expect a similar number of cancellations. The disruptions will also affect passengers getting on trains at stops on those routes, such as in Basel and Neuchâtel.

Swiss operator TGV Lyria hasn’t yet published cancellations for the 26th, although warns travellers to expect some. You can find the full timetable of cancellations here, as well as guidance for how to request a refund if your train has been cancelled. TGV Lyria also says you can modify your journey free of charge.

Warm weather heightens avalanche and driving risks

Melting snow in the alps, as well as forecasted wind and rain, will mean higher avalanche risks. The Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) has raised its avalanche risk to “strong,” coming in at a “4” on their scale - out of a possible “5.” The Valais Pass, as well as the route between Adelboden and the Grimsel Pass, are particularly affected.

Swiss authorities have raised the avalanche alert level in the Alps. Photo by JFK / APA / AFP

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) is also cautioning drivers to expect traffic bottlenecks on roads headed to major ski resorts and anywhere out of the country. FEDRO advises drivers to expect delays from now to January 7th, when many people make return trips as Swiss school holidays end.

Motorways such as the A1 around Zurich, Bern, and Lausanne will be particularly affected – but the list of possible jams, including in some mountain tunnels, is extensive. You can check out the full article on where to expect road delays below.

UK strikes to cause havoc for holiday travellers

People travelling from Switzerland through France to the UK don’t just need to worry about striking French rail workers. Job action by British RMT workers has led to several cancellations on Eurostar trains from Paris to London. The Eurostar has already reduced services on the 23rd and 24th– with no trains running on the 26th. While services after that are running normally, Eurostar cautions that can change, with more strikes planned between January 3rd and 7th.

The situation for people taking ferries into the Port of Newhaven or flying into British airports like London Heathrow and London Gatwick could be just as dire, with long lines at border control as officials there go on strike until the new year. If you’re headed to the UK, you can find full information in the two linked articles.

