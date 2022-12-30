Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The most in-demand Swiss jobs and their salaries



Switzerland has had a lingering labour shortage and the number of vacant positions has increased by 45 percent since 2020, data culled from job offer postings indicates.

Currently, there are more than 250,000 vacancies throughout the country, with the most in-demand sectors being healthcare, with a median annual wage of 79,211 francs, as shown on the jobs.ch recruitment site.

Next are electricians (65,531 francs a year), carpenters (66,091 francs), software developers (97,305 francs), logisticians (60,815), and retail personnel (52,072 francs).

Postfinance bank to increase interest rates



From February 2023, Postfinance will pay its customers higher interest on savings and pension accounts, the bank announced on Thursday.



Customers will receive a 0.4-percent rate on savings up to 25,000 francs, while above this amount it will remain at the current 0 percent.

Postfinace is reacting to the latest rate hike by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), and following the example set by smaller banks that had recently announced higher rates on savings accounts after years of negative interest.

READ MORE: Which Swiss banks offer the highest interest rates on savings?

Shopping tourism is on the upswing again

Due to higher inflation rate in the euro zone than in Switzerland, cross-border shopping, once a lucrative activity for Swiss consumers, has become less popular.

However, a report on Thursday by the public broadcaster SRF shows that shopping in Germany is still “a lot cheaper” than in Switzerland.

Retailers in Bad Säckingen, a German town near Basel, confirm that “after going through a dry spell” for a while, Swiss customers are coming back.

That’s because many identical goods cost more in Switzerland than abroad, according to Sara Stalder, director of the Foundation for Consumer Protection (SKS).

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why cross-border shopping has become less popular in Switzerland

Prices for streaming services are going up



Subscription prices for streaming platforms have been rising in Switzerland for years, according to Hellosafe consumer price comparison site.



For instance, the cost of premium subscription to Netflix, the most popular service in Switzerland with 39 percent of market share, has gone from 19.90 francs a month in 2018 to 24.90 francs in 2022.



Other platforms, however, are more reasonably priced: Apple TV+ charges only 6 francs per month for the most basic subscription, and Prime Video costs 9.90 francs per month.

