Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Welcome to 2023 — this is what lies ahead in January

Now that the new year is underway, there are some major events you can expect this month.

For the first time in its history, Switzerland is taking a seat in the UN Security Council; new traffic rules are going into effect on Swiss roads; electricity prices, rents, mortgages, and health insurance premiums are increasing sharply.

This article outlines all the other changes that are taking place in January in Switzerland:

KEY POINTS: What changes in Switzerland in January 2023?

Switzerland’s population to reach 9 million this year



At the end of September, the country had over 8.9 million residents. It should cross the 9-million mark in 2023 — an increase exceeding that of neighbouring countries.

Since the introduction of the Free Movement of Persons agreement in 2002, allowing EU citizens a nearly unlimited access to the Swiss labour market, Switzerland’s population has grown significantly thanks to strong immigration.



As a comparison, in 2001, a year before the agreement went into effect, Switzerland’s population was 7.25 million.



"Switzerland undoubtedly benefits from immigration, but this comes with disadvantages and costs," according to economic historian Tobias Straumann.



Among the downsides is “fewer, and more expensive, housing. Also, infrastructures are under severe strain and integration becomes a challenge,” he added.



READ MORE: How foreigners are changing Switzerland

Switzerland remains popular for foreign start-ups



Switzerland continues to be a magnet for foreign companies, including for new businesses: the share of the latter has risen from 35 percent in 2021 to 40 percent in 2022, according to StartUps, a Swiss organisaton helping young entrepreneurs set up their companies.

“This significant increase is undoubtedly explained by the fact that the Swiss economy recovered quickly and well after the pandemic, especially if compared with other countries,” said StartUps’ spokesperson Mattia Piccoli.

The region that has experienced the strongest evolution in terms of foreign startups is the Zurich area, where more new businesses were created than elsewhere in Switzerland.



As for industries, "trade, IT, and craft sectors have experienced the strongest growth,” according to Piccoli.

The Federal Council releases its new photo



Switzerland’s cabinet releases its official photo each year and 2023 is no exception.

The seven ministers are seen gathered around the table, with some sitting and others standing. The eighth person, seated on the left, is the chancellor, Walter Thurnherr.

While not a member of the Federal Council, he serves an administrative role by preparing various official reports and publishing federal laws.

Next to Thurnherr, from left, are newly elected Councillor Albert Rösti, Ignazio Cassis, Viola Armherd, president Alain Berset, Guy Parmelin, Karin Keller-Sutter, and another new electee, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

The photo “intends to show the unity of the Federal Council and the good cooperation of its members, despite the different points of view,” the government noted in a press release .

READ MORE: Swiss parliament elects new ministers to Federal Council

