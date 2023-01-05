Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Snow could be back in the Alps next week

After a wave of unseasonably warm weather in Switzerland, which forced a number of low and mid-altitude resorts to close their ski slopes, snow is likely to return at the beginning of next week, according to Nicolas Borgognon, a meteorologist with MeteoNews weather service.

Snowfall is expected at altitudes of between 1,000 and 1,500 metres, which means that some ski runs could finally reopen.

READ MORE: 'Bike instead of skiing': Switzerland's snowless ski slopes forced to close

Zurich: American arrested over stabbing attacks

A 38-year-old American citizen has reportedly stabbed two people in districts 5 and 1 one hour apart on Wednesday morning, fleeing after each attack.

The first victim’s injuries were severe enough to require emergency surgery, Zurich police said in a press release.

Based on witness descriptions, the suspect, whose identity beyond his nationality and age has not been released, was apprehended soon after the second attack and is now under investigation for “serious violent crime.”

The police is asking persons who witnessed either of the attacks to call them at (058) 648-4848.

Swiss retail sector is struggling to find new employees — this is why

While there are many sales job vacancies throughout the country — currently 5,554 are listed on JobUp recruitment site — finding employees for this sector has become increasingly difficult, according to a Credit Suisse study released on Wednesday.

Young people in Switzerland are not attracted to these jobs, which are nevertheless essential for the economy.

The reason for this growing shortage of employees is that “working conditions [in the sector] are not improving,” the study found.

At just over 4,000 francs a month on average, gross retail salaries in retail are below the Swiss median monthly wage of 6,555 francs.

Additionally, “the increasingly reduced workforce generates stress, as employees are often called in on short notice to replace missing staff.”

Unfairly accused: Cows are not as bad for the environment as originally thought

Cows have long been accused of emitting copious amounts of nitrous oxide, which is very harmful to the environment.

However, a new study released on Wednesday by Agroscope, a research arm of the Federal Office for the Environment, exonerates Switzerland’s cattle.

Scientists investigating this issue on a pasture in canton Thurgau found that only 5 percent of the nitrous oxide is actually emitted by grazing cows — much less than previously thought.

This finding should come as relief to the Swiss, who are fond of their cows as well as their pastures.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are cows so important in Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]