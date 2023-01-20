Winter weather disrupts Swiss rail traffic

As temperatures in some parts of the country plummeted into double digits below zero, train traffic suffered as well, with some lines still impacted by the weather.



The most affected on the Swiss railway network is the Simplon line, which connects Lausanne with Brig (VS), as well as the Romont (FR) -Palézieux (VD) line, where trains were delayed due to frozen train switches.



Swiss Federal Railways (CFF) are working around the clock to repair any breakdowns and get the trains moving again.



“We have teams on alert ready to deploy,” SBB spokesperson Jean-Philippe Schmidt told Swiss media.

In addition, the switches are heated to prevent them from freezing



This is an important measure, Schmidt said, because “this device allows us to avoid total chaos on the network and to restore regular traffic as quickly as possible.”

There is no word yet about how quickly the traffic will return to normal.

From one extreme weather to another

This situation is the opposite of what the SBB experienced in July 2022 during what has been described as the worst heatwave in decades.

At that time, rail traffic was disrupted because the tracks on which the trains and trams run were impacted by high temperatures. causing the so-called "track warping,” when tracks expand, deform, and become a safety hazard.

READ MORE : How the heatwave has impacted train travel in Switzerland