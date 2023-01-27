Skiing near Bern: The top 3 ski resorts within easy reach of Swiss capital

The Bernese Highlands or "Bernese Oberland" is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Swiss Alps, particularly in the winter. With its outstanding mountain panoramas, diverse ski resorts and traditional Alpine charm, the region draws in local and international ski fans every year with its outstanding mountain panoramas, diverse ski areas and Alpine charm.

But with some 800 kilometres of slopes spread over 27 ski areas, you may find yourself overwhelmed with options. To make it choosing the perfect ski area easier on you, The Local has picked out three top ski resorts in the Bernese Oberland and near the city of Bern.

Adelboden-Lenk – worth the hype

Adelboden-Lenk is not only considered one of the top (and largest) ski destinations in the Bernese Oberland, but in the whole of Switzerland – and for good reason.

With around 200 kilometres of slopes, the internationally renowned Adelboden ski resort has hosted the Ski World Cup for 62 years and attracts over 40,000 winter sports enthusiasts to the Adelboden-Lenk ski region every year. Several smaller ski areas make up the Adelboden-Lenk ski region, including Adelboden (Silleren-Chuenisbergli-Hahnenmoos), Metsch-Bühlberg and Betelberg in Lenk.

A highlight for snowboard fans and those with a love for freestyle skiing is the five-star Gran Masta Park, open from December to April. The park offers kickers, rails and other creative obstacles for snowboarders and freeskiers of all skill levels as well as a grill'n'chill area.

Beginners can hire a skiing tutor to get the most out of the region. In the area surrounding the Regenboldshorn (2193 metres), they can find slopes (and beginner-friendly practice lifts!) of all levels of difficulty with nearly half of the runs marked in blue, ideal for those just starting out.

Need a breather? Then head to the quaint mountain village of Adelboden. The village sits at an altitude of 1,353 metres and offers budding and expert skiers a lovely respite with numerous small shops selling regional specialities.

Gstaad – your safest bet

Boasting the only glacier area in the Bernese Oberland, Gstaad is widely considered one of the safest choices for winter sport if it’s snow you’re looking for. That is because at an altitude of 3,016 metres paired with the use of over 700 snow guns, you’re almost guaranteed snow from the end of October to well into May.

Gstaad offers a variety of slope levels spreading over 200 kilometres and divides its ski network into six segments which can all be accessed with one ski pass. The segments include the challenging descend from Glacier 3000 as well as large ski arenas on the Rinderberg, Saanerslochgrat and the Hornberg.

The steepest slope, the Tiger Run, can be accessed by the Wasserngrat. The Eggli-La Videmanette area, on the other hand, is ideal for those keen on a more relaxing skiing experience.

Fun fact: You can also glide through the snow at night on the Rinderberg.

Dreiligass-Winteregg – a local favourite

Tucked away near Homberg just 30 kilometres from the city of Bern is the often underrated Dreiligass-Winteregg ski lift. The modest skiing area has welcomed winter sport fans and city dwellers alike for well over 50 years and even offers late skiing from Wednesday to Friday until 10 p.m. – provided there is enough snow of course!

At Dreiligass-Winteregg visitors can ski down three slopes from the mountain station, located at an altitude of 1,00 metres, all the way down to the valley. The slopes are of medium difficulty and particularly suitable for beginners (day ticket price CHF 20.-) and children (day ticket price CHF 15.-). For those in need of respite, the valley station also operates a ski lift bar.

Skiers and snowboarders travelling from Bern can take the train to Thun Bahnhof and hop on a bus (33) towards Teuffenthal Dorf from there. Take the exit Homberg Dreiligasse and continue on foot to the municipality’s centre.