Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Some Swiss employers ban home office work on Monday and Friday



The beginning and end of the week are the most popular times for employees to work from home.



However, a number of companies in Switzerland no longer allow telework on those two days, on the grounds that employees are less productive.



In fact, working from home on Mondays and Fridays presents the temptation to “take a long weekend,” according to Human Resources expert Jörg Buckmann, who said that trying to reach employees at home on those days and getting them to answer the phone is futile.

Fewer commuters on trains on Mondays and Fridays



The trend to work from home on those two days, as mentioned above, affects not only employers, but also Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).



At the beginning and end of the week, “the trains are less crowded,” said Frédéric Revaz, SBB spokesperson.



Mid-week, on the other hand, trains are more congested, presenting the challenge to better distribute the flow of commuters.



At peak times, therefore, “longer trains are put into service. Double-deckers, which can accommodate around 40 percent more passengers, are also used whenever possible,” he added.

Expert: Transfer of war material to Ukraine violates Swiss neutrality

Switzerland has so far refused to allow countries that hold Swiss-made weaponry to export it on to war-ravaged Ukraine, in line with its strict military neutrality.

Under Switzerland's law, export requests cannot be approved if the recipient country is in an international armed conflict.

This week, however, a Swiss parliamentary commission voted to request a change to the country's law to allow its war material to be transferred via third countries to Ukraine.



But Oliver Diggelmann, professor of international law in Zurich, pointed out in an interview on Thursday that allowing Swiss war material to be given to Ukraine would not only violate Switzerland’s neutrality status, but also break the law mandating equal treatment of conflicting parties.



"We don't deliver weapons to Russia, so we have to treat Ukraine the same way," Diggelmann said.



If Switzerland does take this step nevertheless — the motion has still to be enacted —then "the country has to give up its neutrality,” he added.



Weather: What’s ahead for the coming days?



The wind that had weakened on Tuesday and Wednesday will regain strength oday afternoon and Saturday, according to forecast from MeteoNews weather service.

The strongest gusts will reach up to 80 km/h in some mountain areas, causing temperatures to fall to 5C -10C below zero in the plains, and to almost 25C below zero at high altitudes.



The wind is expected to slow down and weaken on Sunday.



“The beginning of next week should give way to a weak northwesterly current and a few showers in the form of snow, sometimes down to low altitudes,” Meteosuisse reported.



As for the temperatures, they will increase slightly.



