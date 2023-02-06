Switzerland to launch new identity card in March

As is the case with the new Swiss passport, which was introduced in October 2022, the new ID card “combines state-of-the-art security features with a new design,” the Swiss federal police (Fedpol) said on Monday.

Ab dem 3. März 2023 wird die neue 🇨🇭 #Identitätskarte ausgestellt. Zusammen mit dem neuen #Pass bildet sie eine Familie von Identitätsdokumenten mit einheitlichem Design. Weitere Informationen 👉 https://t.co/otgyC5GWGD pic.twitter.com/p6dsXGMxhF — fedpol (@fedpolCH) February 6, 2023

All current identity cards remain valid until their expiration date.

How is the new card different from the current one?

The new card will have certain updates, and is set to be more secure.

"Certain security elements are inserted into the materials, others are created during the manufacture of the card, and even other (elements) when the card is personalised,” Fedpol said, explaining the production process.

As with the passport, the new identity card will be issued by the Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics (OFCL).

The personalisation of the CI will also be carried out by the OFCL with the addition of personal information such as the name of the holder, the date of validity and the photograph.

If your current ID is about to expire, you can order a new one through your cantonal passport office.

You can also order a new card and passport at the same time, if the validity of one or another expires soon.

The price for an ID card for an adult is 65 francs, plus a 5-franc shipment fee. a new ID and passport together cost 148 francs, and additional 10-franc postal fee.

Exact pricing can be seen here.