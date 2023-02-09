Anti-addiction group calls for Switzerland-wide ban on alcohol sales at night

The Swiss Addiction Foundation is calling for a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in stores at night, pointing out the positive results obtained from a similar measure already in effect in Geneva and Vaud.

The two cantons, where the law was introduced in 2005 and 2015, respectively, saw a 30-percent drop in hospitalisations for alcohol intoxication.

In Geneva, stores can’t sell alcohol from 9 pm to 7 am, while in Vaud, the ban is in effect from 9 pm to 6 am, with the exception of wine.

They are the only two cantons in Switzerland that have this kind of legislation.

The addiction foundation is also calling for a general increase in the price of alcoholic beverages in Switzerland.

Limited political will

The push for the nighttime ban goes back to 2007, when the Federal Office of Public Health asked legislators to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 9 pm in convenience stores located at petrol and train stations, as well as in take-away establishments.

The Council of States, the parliament’s upper chamber, was in favour of the ban at the national level. However, the lower house, the National Council, had opposed it and the revision of the alcohol law was eventually abandoned in 2015.

Any motion must have a support of both chambers for the law to be passed.

Addiction Switzerland is also calling for Switzerland to adopt a verification system, similar to one which is in effect in several European countries, where automatic presentation of an identity document for the sale of alcohol is compulsory.